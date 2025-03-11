Henry Ross, the Coleraine owner, has promised to make “tough decisions” following confirmation of his new role as executive chairman following Colin McKendry’s decision to step down after 14 years.

Ross described his additional position as “an honour”, alongside paying tribute to McKendry and highlighting ambitions for the future.

“I want to thank Colin McKendry for his years of service to Coleraine FC,” said Ross. “His contribution has been invaluable and I’m pleased he will remain on the Board...I am also grateful to the staff, volunteers and Board for their dedication and hard work in driving this club forward.

"It is an honour to take on this responsibility and I do not take it lightly.

Coleraine majority shareholder Henry Ross (right) has been appointed executive chairman following the decision by Colin McKendry (left) to step down from his chairman role after 14 years. (Photo by Coleraine FC)

"My focus is clear - to drive this club to its full potential, on and off the pitch, building a future that is both successful and sustainable.

"The road ahead will not be easy and tough decisions will need to be made but every step will be taken with the club’s long-term success at heart.

"To our sponsors and partners, your backing is invaluable in helping us grow and strengthen the club.

"To our supporters, your passion is the heartbeat of Coleraine FC.

"This club belongs to its people - and together, we will shape its future.”

McKendry’s 14-year spell as chairman of the Irish League outfit may be over but he will continue “to support the club as a director and member of the Board...as such, I will continue to represent the club at all levels within the IFA and NIFL”.

“This is something that I have been thinking of for some time and after overseeing, along with my fellow Board members, the sale of the club and establishing the necessary full-time structures both on and off the pitch, I feel the time is right for me to step aside,” said McKendry. “I am delighted to be handing over the reigns to the new owners headed by majority shareholder Mr Henry Ross, who will assume the role of Executive Chairman to deliver the next phase in this exciting project.

"Henry is a young man with a great vision for the future of the club and a strategy to deliver the success we all so desire.

"Since coming onboard he has demonstrated a great love for the club and is fully committed to building a successful team on the pitch aligned to a sustainable long-term future off it.

"Myself and my fellow board members have complete confidence in this young man’s ability and pledge our full support to help deliver on the very exciting plans and journey that lies ahead.

"I would urge our great fanbase to support Henry as he transitions into this new role and ask that you help him on this journey to success.

"I am extremely proud of what I have achieved along with my fellow directors over the past 14 years as chairman and leave the role with many happy memories of our fantastic cup triumphs, magnificent victories in Europe and the many friends made along the way.

“I am also delighted with the development of the ground and facilities during my tenure, making it one of the best in Northern Ireland and I look forward to supporting the efforts to make further improvements in the coming months and years.

“Finally, I would like to thank all those who have helped me along the way and, in particular, all past and present Board members, volunteers and supporters who together make the club what it is.