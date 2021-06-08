Newport appoint Darren Kelly as the club’s first sporting director

The 41-year-old left his role as manager of Scarborough Athletic last month and has now taken on a newly-created position at Rodney Parade.

A club statement on newport-county.co.uk read: “Kelly will work alongside boss Michael Flynn, Newport’s management team and the club’s directors to develop a robust recruitment, development and retention strategy.”

Kelly said: “I’ve had the privilege of working with two supporter-owned clubs that I’ve been at previously, so I’m looking forward to this new challenge.

Darren Kelly

“I share the same values as the football club and that’s important to me. When I was a player, I was always hard-working, honest and gave everything that I could, and those principles are the same at the football club.

“I’ve had good conversations with the manager and he’s someone who I’ve watched closely over the last couple of years.”

