Newry City’s latest recruit Scott McCullough is determined to help his new club “get back where we belong” after joining from Annagh United.

The Showgrounds outfit will be plying their trade in the Premier Intermediate League next term following consecutive relegations and have made significant moves by appointing former Carrick Rangers boss Stuart King as manager while club legend Darren Mullen is now chairman.

Both are tasked with plotting Newry’s path back up the leagues and ex-Loughgall midfielder McCullough joins the likes of Thomas Lockhart and Jack Chambers, who joined earlier this week, as new arrivals.

McCullough had spent the last three-and-a-half years playing for Annagh in the Championship, helping Ciaran McGurgan’s men reach multiple Premiership promotion play-offs, and now wants to play his part in Newry’s rise.

Newry City assistant manager Ryan Moffatt (left) welcomes Scott McCullough to The Showgrounds. (Photo by Brendan Monaghan Photography/Newry City AFC)

“This is a massive club and far too big to be playing in the PIL, no disrespect to the league,” said McCullough on the club’s website. “The potential to be here and be part of helping the club get back up the leagues where we belong was a big driving force in the move.

“When you come down here, you realise how big a set-up it is. I’ve played against Newry plenty of times so I know what the fans are like.

"They want to win and they want the team to be in the highest league possible. Hopefully I bring them some happiness, and we can get there.”

McCullough joins former Annagh team-mate Ryan Moffatt, who was appointed as King’s assistant earlier this month, at Newry and he admits the midfielder was always one of his top targets after taking on the role.

“Scott was one of the first people we wanted to bring to the club,” said Moffatt. “He rarely misses matches and has played hundreds of games at a high level.

"We’re delighted he has chosen us over other clubs, who made a big effort to sign him, but he wants to be part of the project we’re building here at The Showgrounds and he will play a massive part in that.”

Elsewhere in the Premier Intermediate League, Ballymacash Rangers boss Gary Hamilton has strengthened his squad ahead of next season with the permanent arrival of striker Adam Neale.