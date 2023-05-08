Boyle was a long-term assistant to Darren Mullen, the latter recently having confirmed his decision to step down after a decade as boss.

Boyle called the promotion “an honour and a privilege”.

“It’s an honour and a privilege to be given the opportunity to manage this fantastic club,” said Boyle. “I am excited to build on the unbelievable work Darren has done and lead the team with the backing of our wonderful supporters!

Newry City AFC chairman Martin McLoughlin (right) offers a warm welcome to newly-appointed first-team manager Gary Boyle

"Although the 22/23 season has only just finished there’s lots of work to be done between now and August to ensure we are best prepared to hit the new season running and I can assure everyone at the club that will be my immediate focus.”

Newry City AFC chairman Martin McLoughlin was quick to highlight Boyle’s “dedication and professionalism”.

“Gary has been Darren’s assistant for a number of years and his football qualities as well as his dedication and professionalism have been evident throughout, meaning it was both an easy and unanimous decision for the club’s management committee to offer him the manager’s post,” he said. “The choice of Gary not only ensures that we have the level of stability which appointment from within brings but will also allow Gary to quickly work on securing new contracts with many of the current squad.