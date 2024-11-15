Niall Currie delighted as 'massive game changer' signs Portadown extension while one player departs Shamrock Park
The 25-year-old arrived in the Irish League ahead of the current season from Welsh outfit Bala Town, where he played in UEFA Conference League qualiying, and has impressed for the Ports, scoring twice in 11 Premiership appearances, including in a 3-0 win over Ballymena United earlier this month.
Ukek’s renewal follows star striker Ahu Obhakhan committing his own future to the County Armagh club after netting four times in 14 league outings to date and Currie insists it’s crucial that Portadown continue to keep their top performers.
"We’re delighted Josh has agreed to extend until 2026,” he told the club’s website. “As I said about Ahu, it’s very important we make sure we keep our talent here at the club so we no longer have such a big turn over every season, that’s our plans ahead.
“We believe Josh is a top talent with a lot to learn still but completely at the right club for that now, he’s a massive game changer on his day and we want that to evolve now with consistency.
"He’s a great lad and has found his home with us so here’s to watching this exciting young player develop and as always special mention to Shane Dolan, our head of ROI recruitment.”
While Ukek has extended his stay with Portadown, the club have confirmed that striker Cathair Friel has departed after making three senior appearances this season.
The former Ballymena United forward, who spent part of the 2022/23 campaign on loan with the Ports, was limited to just 44 minutes in the Premiership and also played four times for the club’s reserves.
