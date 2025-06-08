'No words are enough to describe this man': Tributes pour in as Loughgall mourn passing of 'club legend' Hilbert Willis aged 101

Tributes have poured in after Loughgall announced the sad passing of “club legend” Hilbert Willis at the age of 101.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A well-known figure in Irish League football, Willis was a lifelong supporter of the Villagers, serving the club as a groundsman for 30 years and as chairman, amongst a host of other voluntary roles.

In 2021, Willis completed 100 laps of Loughgall’s Lakeview Park with his efforts raising more than £27,000 for the County Armagh club to make improvements to their facilities and he also has a stand at the ground named in his honour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, Loughgall welcomed Willis onto the pitch ahead of their Premiership clash with Crusaders to mark his 100th birthday.

Loughgall lifelong fan Hilbert Willis has passed away aged 101. (Photo by INPHO/Matt Mackey)

Willis was also recognised for his landmark 100th birthday and 80 years of membership at a special ceremony at the Royal Black institution’s headquarters in Loughgall.

Loughgall FC posted on their social media accounts on Sunday: “It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our club legend Hilbert Willis earlier this morning at the grand age of 101 years old.

“No words are enough to describe this man who gave a life long service to Loughgall Football Club and was known right across the Northern Ireland Football League

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hilbert served the club in countless roles including Chairman, Vice Chairman, Director, Groundsman and indeed also a lifelong supporter, where until recently where his health deteriorated he would barely ever have missed a Loughgall game

“Hilbert done and seen it all at Loughgall, we are in awe of the great man he was and will always have fond memories of his stories

“Our sincere condolences to Leslie, the whole Willis family and indeed the Loughgall family at this very sad time.”

Tributes have been paid to Willis’ contribution across the Irish League and beyond with former Loughgall player Caolan Loughran saying: “So sorry to hear this! Such sad news such a lovely person! Condolences to the family and all at Loughgall.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loughgall coach Steven Ferguson, who also played for the club, said: “Thoughts are with the Willis family at this sad time. Some man for one man. Will always remember my early Loughgall days travelling to away games with Hilbert and Billy Nellins, you didn’t want to arrive at the ground the craic was so good in the car.”

Portadown manager Niall Currie added: “What a man, god bless to a wonderful family.”

Dungannon Swifts legend Joe McAree posted: “So sorry to hear this sad news. Hilbert was a wonderful man and my sincere sympathy goes to Leslie and all the family circle.”

Current Loughgall star Andrew Hoey said: “So sorry to hear this heartbreaking news, an absolute legend of a man and honoured to have known him. Thoughts and prayers with the whole family circle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Berraat Turker said: “Absolute shocking and sad news man has seen it all on and off the Pitch what a legend he was a man you will miss seeing around the Club and matches, condolences to the Willis Family and friends.”