Northern Ireland international in contention for Scottish Premiership return following 'very, very rare' injury

Northern Ireland international Conor McMenamin is in contention to make his St Mirren return in Saturday’s must-win Scottish Premiership clash against Ross County.

Former Irish League star McMenamin has only made eight league appearances for Stephen Robinson’s side this season due to injury, missing the start of the current campaign after undergoing surgery for a patella tendon injury, which ruled him out of their UEFA Conference League qualifying campaign.

The 29-year-old briefly returned towards the end of 2024, showing his quality by scoring twice in a 2-1 win over Hibernian, but has again been out of action since December with what Robinson called a “very, very rare” calf injury.

With Robinson confirming in his pre-match press conference that McMenamin is back, the ex-Glentoran winger could still have a big impact as St Mirren look to finish in Scotland’s top-six.

Northern Ireland's Conor McMenamin in action against Scotland last year. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

Currently sitting seventh, the Buddies must defeat Ross County this afternoon and hope Hearts don’t pick up a victory over Motherwell at Fir Park.

It has been a frustrating period for McMenamin, who signed an initial two-year contract in 2023, but the Paisley outfit hold the option to extend his stay by another year.

“It’s a blow for us but it’s just something we have to deal with,” said Robinson on McMenamin’s injury in January. “We’re going to have to get him scanned again.

"It’s a strange injury – just at the bottom of his calf/Achilles – that you don’t see very often so we’ll have a second opinion on that now.

“It’s been frustrating for him and certainly tested him mentally, but there are injuries and there are not normal injuries. One was a serious knee injury and this one is very, very rare.

“It’s a frustrating period for Conor and hopefully we can get over it. Conor obviously gives us that little point of difference in terms of beating players and it’s something we’ve lacked.

“We’re very organised, we’re very disciplined, but you need those mavericks to go past people and we’ve sorely missed Conor on a lot of occasions. We know what tremendous ability he’s got.

“We’ve got him back to a stage in the last couple of weeks where he’s been running and he’s been joining in. He’s done everything in the gym with Gerry (Docherty, club physio).

“But when we’ve got him back out on the pitch both times he’s broken down so it needs further investigated and hopefully we get to the bottom of it again.