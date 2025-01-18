Northern Ireland international linked with Championship transfer as Preston North End and West Brom consider move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland international Isaac Price could be on the move this month with Championship duo Preston North End and West Brom both reportedly pushing for his signature.

Price came through the youth ranks at Everton and made two Premier League appearances before joining Belgian outfit Standard Liège during the summer of 2023.

The 21-year-old played 37 times in the Jupiler Pro League last term and has racked up another 17 games in Belgium’s top-flight this season.

He has developed into a key player on the international stage for Michael O’Neill’s side, scoring four times in their recent UEFA Nations League campaign, including a memorable hat-trick during a 5-0 victory over Bulgaria at Windsor Park.

Northern Ireland international Isaac Price. (Photo by William Cherry/Presseye)

Price joined an exclusive club that evening, becoming only the sixth Northern Irish player to net a treble and the first since David Healy, who achieved the same feat in 2007.

It now appears as though Price is being monitored by a number of clubs in England’s second-tier with West Brom currently considered favourites to land the talented attacker.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, both the Baggies and Preston North End are mulling over bids in the region of €2.5million for Price, who is expected to play for Liege in Sunday’s trip to St Truiden.

O’Neill has shown faith in Price, starting him in all six of their Nations League matches as Northern Ireland secured promotion from League C and he’ll once again have a key role to play during World Cup qualifying.

Speaking after Price’s hat-trick in October, O’Neill said: “I think Isaac is still probably finding his position a bit at club level – he plays in a slightly different position and there are things in his game he knows he needs to improve, but he has real high quality and has demonstrated that over the period we have had him in the team.