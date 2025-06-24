Northern Ireland legend Jonny Evans set to remain at Manchester United in youth development role

Northern Ireland legend Jonny Evans is set to remain at Manchester United in a new role looking after youth loans and supporting young players at the Premier League giants.

After a remarkable playing career which included winning three Premier League titles, the Champions League and racking up 107 international caps, Evans is hanging up his boots.

Having came through the academy ranks at Old Trafford before developing into a senior star, United are reportedly keen to take advantage of Evans’ experience and he’ll play a key role in youth development, giving crucial guidance to the next generation of stars.

Evans spent 11 years on the books of the Red Devils before leaving for West Brom in 2015 and sealed a sensational return in 2023, making 43 appearances across all competitions in his second stint as United won the FA Cup and reached the Europa League final.

Jonny Evans is set to remain at Manchester United in a youth development role. (Photo by Nick Potts/PA Wire)

The 37-year-old was recently back in Northern Ireland, receiving a specially commissioned piece of artwork alongside former team-mate Steve Davis in recognition of their international contributions ahead of a friendly against Iceland at Windsor Park.

Evans said at the time he was in no rush to decide his next steps, telling the BBC: “You still wish you were out there playing.

"I didn't retire that long ago. When I retired from international football I thought it would help me play a bit more at club level, but it wasn't to be. I had a few injuries towards the end of the season. It was the right decision and right time for me to call it a day. I miss it.

"Coming back, it brings back so many memories and you get a bit of a buzz again and feel it coming into the stadium, it brings back so many emotions.

"I was thinking about what to say and that brought things back to me and seeing the boys brings a smile to your face. It's a happy evening.