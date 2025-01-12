"I've learned a lot. There's a lot of stuff I'll take out and put in the bank and can draw on in future.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland legend Chris Brunt admits he has “learned a lot” from his interim spell in charge of West Brom, which likely came to an end after Saturday’s 5-1 FA Cup defeat to Bournemouth as the Baggies close in on their next managerial appointment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following Carlos Corberán’s departure for Valencia last month, Belfast man Brunt, who played over 400 times for West Brom, was drafted into dugout duties on a temporary basis.

Brunt’s reign has lasted five matches, losing on Boxing Day against Derby County before putting together a three-game unbeaten run in the Championship, which included beating Preston North End 3-1 at The Hawthorns to keep their Premiership promotion hopes alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s widely expected that former Basel and Young Boys coach Raphael Wicky will be appointed permanent West Brom chief in the coming days and Brunt will return to his role as the club’s loans manager.

West Bromwich Albion manager Chris Brunt arrives before the Emirates FA Cup third round match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. (Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

The 40-year-old, who played 65 times for Northern Ireland, admitted that senior management wasn’t in his immediate plans but says he’s learned crucial lessons if he steps back into the arena in the future.

"It's all experience,” he told BBC Radio WM. “Some of it good, some of it tough.

"It's very different standing in a technical area watching a game rather than playing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've learned a lot. There's a lot of stuff I'll take out and put in the bank and can draw on in future.

"If I do decide to go into (management) I have got some sort of experience of it.

"The goal at the end of it was to make sure we get points and leave the team no worse off than when Carlos had left on Christmas Eve.

"We've done that. It's nice to be able to hand over in a decent position and move forward after Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If it's to be the last game on Saturday then hopefully we can get a decent result.”