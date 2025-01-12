Northern Ireland legend 'learned a lot' from West Brom interim managerial role which is set to end after FA Cup defeat to Bournemouth
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Following Carlos Corberán’s departure for Valencia last month, Belfast man Brunt, who played over 400 times for West Brom, was drafted into dugout duties on a temporary basis.
Brunt’s reign has lasted five matches, losing on Boxing Day against Derby County before putting together a three-game unbeaten run in the Championship, which included beating Preston North End 3-1 at The Hawthorns to keep their Premiership promotion hopes alive.
It’s widely expected that former Basel and Young Boys coach Raphael Wicky will be appointed permanent West Brom chief in the coming days and Brunt will return to his role as the club’s loans manager.
The 40-year-old, who played 65 times for Northern Ireland, admitted that senior management wasn’t in his immediate plans but says he’s learned crucial lessons if he steps back into the arena in the future.
"It's all experience,” he told BBC Radio WM. “Some of it good, some of it tough.
"It's very different standing in a technical area watching a game rather than playing.
"I've learned a lot. There's a lot of stuff I'll take out and put in the bank and can draw on in future.
"If I do decide to go into (management) I have got some sort of experience of it.
"The goal at the end of it was to make sure we get points and leave the team no worse off than when Carlos had left on Christmas Eve.
"We've done that. It's nice to be able to hand over in a decent position and move forward after Christmas.
"If it's to be the last game on Saturday then hopefully we can get a decent result.”
Brunt wouldn’t be drawn on the potential arrival of Wicky, adding: "If that’s the case then that’s my job done. If the new guy comes in next week then good luck to him."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.