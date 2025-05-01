Northern Ireland legend plays key role as Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur set to make long-awaited SuperCupNI return

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur are set to make their long-awaited SuperCupNI return this summer, headlining the competition’s Junior section alongside West Ham United – and Northern Ireland legend Pat Jennings had a key role to play.

Newry native Jennings is one of his country’s best-ever players, racking up 119 international caps in a career that spanned over two decades.

Jennings made over 590 appearances for Tottenham, winning the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup in the process.

The 79-year-old, who also represented Arsenal and Watford, remains an ambassador at the London-based club and has played an important role with the SuperCupNI.

Jennings’ endorsement of the competition has helped Spurs opt to return to Northern Ireland for the first time in more than a decade.

West Ham are looking to create history by becoming the first-ever club to win three consecutive Junior titles following the Hammers’ memorable triumphs over County Antrim (2023) and County Down (2024).

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic return to the tournament alongside English Championship clubs Blackburn Rovers and Plymouth Argyle.

League One side Charlton Athletic and League Two’s Crewe Alexandra, returning after a ten-year absence, further bolster a strong English representation.

County Antrim remains the only local side to have lifted the Junior trophy and also reached the final again in 2023, while County Down, runners-up in 2024, will be aiming to go one better this summer.

"Welcoming West Ham United back as they aim for a historic third successive Junior title, alongside the reappearance of Tottenham Hotspur after more than a decade, is a major coup for the tournament and a clear reflection of the global prestige the Budget Energy SuperCupNI now commands,” said Victor Leonard, Chairperson of Budget Energy SuperCupNI. "To see a club of West Ham’s stature treating the Junior Section with such importance, and Tottenham’s involvement, encouraged by the endorsement of our great friend and ambassador Pat Jennings, speaks volumes about the strength of the tournament’s reputation within elite academy football.

"With so many top-class teams from England, Scotland, Ireland and the USA, alongside our own six County representative sides, the 2025 draw is certain to produce a host of blockbuster fixtures.

"The race for the Junior Section title promises to be one of the most fiercely contested in the tournament’s proud history."

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan added: "We are honoured to once again play host to such a prestigious and internationally renowned tournament within our Council area.

“This year’s Junior Section boasts a truly stellar line-up, with iconic clubs such as West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur competing alongside elite teams from across the UK, Ireland and the USA.

"To have clubs of this calibre travelling to Causeway Coast and Glens is a tremendous endorsement of the tournament’s standing on the world stage and a huge source of pride for us all.

“We look forward to welcoming players, coaches, families and fans from near and far for what promises to be another unforgettable week of football, friendship and celebration."

The 2025 competition will run from Sunday, July 27 to Friday, August 1, featuring 62 elite Boys’ and Girls’ teams from across the globe, with more than 1,200 young players competing in over 150 matches across five age groups.