David Healy celebrates after scoring a hat-trick in Northern Ireland's 3-2 victory over Spain at Windsor Park. PIC: WILLIAM CHERRY/PRESS EYE

Gareth McAuley can still recall the emotions of watching David Healy – someone he’d known since the age of 10 – running through to score an unforgettable hat-trick against Spain at Windsor Park and believes the current crop of Northern Ireland youngsters will be able to handle the pressure of facing one of world football’s powerhouses once again tonight.

McAuley had only left the Irish League two years prior to that famous 3-2 Euro 2008 qualifying victory over a side that ultimately went on to win the tournament and will go down as one of the best ever after defending their title in 2012 following World Cup glory in 2010

The centre-back watched on from the bench that evening – just 15 months after he’d won a first cap against Germany – as his teammates faced off against the likes of Iker Casillas, Sergio Ramos, Carles Puyol, Xavi and Raul.

Healy’s treble holds a special place in Northern Ireland sporting folklore and McAuley will always remember the intensity of the occasion having had the best seat in the house.

"I nearly cracked my head on the dugout when he scored and I jumped up,” he laughs. “It was incredible.

"I hadn't been away long and only had a few caps. I was on the bench and watching the game and feeling that atmosphere, I can still remember when David went through and lifted it over.

"For me as an inexperienced international player at the time to be able to feel that level of intensity from pitch side is something I've never forgotten. I've known Dave since we were 10 so it was special being there on a special night when he scored a historic hat-trick."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland will face Spain for the first time since that qualifying campaign at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix this evening with Michael O’Neill’s side looking to shock a team which are currently listed as fourth-favourites to win Euro 2024.

Just like McAuley did almost two decades ago, another batch of stars will get a taste of the big time with seven players in the squad aged 21 or under, and the Northern Ireland U19 chief is confident they’ll be able to take the occasion in their stride.

"You can only get that experience by doing and being there,” he added. “It's very difficult to recreate and it comes back to playing the game, not the occasion.