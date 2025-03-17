Northern Ireland legends set for Hall of Fame induction as former Aston Villa and Rangers midfielder speaks of 'incredible honour'

Northern Ireland legends Steven Davis and Stuart Dallas will be inducted into the Malcolm Brodie Hall of Fame at the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association (NIFWA) awards ceremony in May.

Former Aston Villa and Rangers star Davis won a record-breaking 140 caps for Northern Ireland, retiring as the most-capped men’s British international player of all-time, and also won 10 major trophies at Ibrox.

During a decorated career, midfield maestro Davis also represented Fulham and Southampton, making over 300 appearances in the Premier League, before having a brief spell in interim charge of Rangers following Michael Beale’s departure in October 2023.

"It's an incredible honour to be inducted into the Malcolm Brodie Hall of Fame alongside genuine greats such as George Best and Harry Gregg,” said Davis. "It was always a privilege to represent my country and the people of Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland legends Steven Davis and Stuart Dallas will be inducted into the Malcolm Brodie Hall of Fame in May. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

"To receive an accolade like this is incredible."

Ex-Leeds United ace Dallas, who was named Player and Young Player of the Year at the NIFWA awards in 2011 while playing for Crusaders, also shone on the international stage, earning 62 caps for Northern Ireland.

Dallas started his career at local club Coagh United and earned a move across the water to Brentford from the Crues in 2012 before making over 260 appearances at Leeds, including 72 in the Premier League.

The 33-year-old was forced to retire last April after sustaining a serious knee injury two years prior while playing against Manchester City.

"I have fond memories of winning Player of the Year during my time with Crusaders,” said Dallas. “It's an honour to return the awards all these years later, to join the Hall of Fame."

Nominations for the NIFWA Player of the Year award will be announced next month with Linfield talisman Joel Cooper the overwhelming favourite to celebrate personal success after leading the Blues to Gibson Cup glory.

Also up for grabs are places in the Team of the Year, Manager of the Year, Young Player of the Year, Championship Player of the Year, NIFWA's long-standing International Personality prize and several other categories.

The awards ceremony will be hosted at Belfast's Crowne Plaza on Sunday, May 4.

"Our annual awards are a highlight in the Northern Ireland football calendar,” said NIFWA chair Michael Clarke. "It's an opportunity to honour the exceptional talent and dedication within our football community, and a chance to celebrate another magnificent season.

"We are thrilled to host this year's all-new ceremony at the Crowne Plaza, a venue that reflects the prestige of these awards.