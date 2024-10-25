Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland women’s manager Tanya Oxtoby was pleased by her side’s resolve after a late own goal rescued a 1-1 draw against Croatia in the first leg of their Euro 2025 play-off qualifier in Varazdin.

The visitors were trailing after Izabela Lojna had fired Croatia ahead from the penalty spot after only three minutes after goalkeeper Jackie Burns fouled Ivana Rudelic in the box.

But Lojna also netted at the wrong end of the pitch as late drama unfolded at the Gradski Stadion Varteks, when she deflected into her own net from Casey Howe’s cross.

Northern Ireland boss Oxtoby admitted there was a sense of relief following the result but is confident of making home advantage count at Windsor Park in the second leg on Tuesday.

Northern Ireland's Rebecca Holloway and Kelsie Burrows celebrate after Casey Howe’s cross was deflected into the Croatian net for an own goal to rescue a 1-1 draw in their Euro 2025 play-off qualifying first-leg clash in Varazdin.

“I'm glad we're going back on equal footing in the second leg, I'm really looking forward to playing at Windsor Park where we can exert ourselves on the game,” she told BBC Sport NI.

“The advantage was that it [opening goal] was three minutes in so we had the whole half and we hadn't even really got started.

“We asked them to respond and in the first half we dominated the game and played really well, so I'm really pleased we grinded it out and got an equaliser in the end.

“To come away from home and get the draw, there is a little bit of relief, but I was pleased with the players and their determination to keep pushing,” added the Australian.

“You can't ask for much more and we go back home in a good position.”

After struggling on the bumpy pitch, Northern Ireland will look for a more clinical display on home turf next week.

Oxtoby said: “We're getting into the right positions which is pleasing but we need to be clinical, as a team like this don't give you many goals.

“From our point of view the positive is that we're getting into the areas nine months ago we wouldn't."

Oxtoby also issued a plea to the fans ahead of the crunch clash, urging them to create a raucous atmosphere at Windsor Park.

“We're really looking forward to getting back home and we want to put in a positive performance for our fans,” she said.