Northern Ireland striker 'back at his best' after scoring Stevenage winner ahead of international double-header

Stevenage manager Alex Revell feels Northern Ireland striker Jamie Reid is “back to his best” after scoring the winner in their 1-0 League One victory over Cambridge United – something which will be music to the ears of Michael O’Neill ahead of this month’s double-header against Switzerland and Sweden.

Reid celebrated his international debut by scoring in a 1-1 friendly draw with Romania in March 2024 and has since racked up eight senior caps, the latest of which came as a substitute in Northern Ireland’s final UEFA Nations League clash against Luxembourg which sealed promotion to League B.

The 30-year-old will hope to be included when O’Neill names his squad for a home clash with the Swiss at Windsor Park on March 21 before taking on Sweden four days later in Gotna.

Tuesday’s strike marked Reid’s fifth league goal of the season – he scored 18 last term to earn his maiden international call – and Revell feels he’s on track to hit peak form once again.

"I thought he was back at his best,” he told the club’s media channel. “His work for the team...Jamie Reid is at his best when he works like that and he's relentless.

"When he plays like that, we see the Jamie Reid that we all love.”

Speaking after Reid’s immediate impact 12 months ago, O’Neill said: "It's no secret that we are not blessed with strikers who are playing at the top level of the game.

"Jamie has been scoring goals at League One level. He is a late developer and he has had to work hard in his career to get where he has got to now and he has had a brilliant season for Stevenage.

Jamie Reid in action for Northern Ireland. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

"He has scored a lot of goals in League Two and a lot of goals in League One, and now his first game in international football.

"He seems to be a lad who, when you raise the bar, he takes that challenge and he wants to meet it.

"He has been a really good addition to the squad, he's a really nice boy and he has fitted in well."

Another Northern Ireland striker in fine form is Lee Bonis, who scored his ninth league goal of the season for Dutch second-tier side ADO Den Haag last weekend to help them claim their sixth consecutive victory and keep their hopes of Eredivisie promotion alive.