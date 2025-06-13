Northern Ireland striker predicts Isaac Price 'will be the closest one to catch' David Healy's goalscoring record

Northern Ireland striker Josh Magennis has hailed Isaac Price’s “astonishing” international goalscoring record and predicts the West Brom star could come closest to surpassing David Healy’s tally.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old netted his ninth goal for Northern Ireland in Tuesday’s friendly victory over Iceland, becoming the youngest player to reach that landmark and drew level with icons George Best, Billy Bingham, Norman Whiteside and Gareth McAuley.

Price, who first represented his country while still in Everton’s academy, has transformed into a major threat, scoring in five of his last seven Northern Ireland appearances, including a hat-trick in October’s 5-0 win over Bulgaria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Healy sits top of the charts having registered 36 goals in 95 appearances throughout a legendary international career while Kyle Lafferty occupies second spot with 20.

Isaac Price celebrates scoring his ninth goal for Northern Ireland. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Magennis has racked up 12 – a tally he hopes to add to despite missing out on selection for the recent double-header – and feels Price could be the one to rival Healy’s record.

"You can’t look past Isaac Price – he always carries a threat,” Magennis told BBC. “He has been absolutely sensational for Michael and I know he drifts in and out of games and you think he’s not doing much, but that’s (goal threat) why Michael will never sub him off – unless he’s having a right stinker!

"He will always keep him on the pitch because he carries a goal threat and he has proved that many times before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ideally for us we need to get our best players in advanced areas and the positions where they can hurt the opposition.

"That’s what Isaac does. He might float in and out of games in the defensive and middle thirds, but where it counts he always pops up and scores.

"He always hits the target, always carries a threat.

"I said this earlier and people gasped at me, I think he will be the closest one to catch David Healy that we’ve seen...I think he will pass me, pass Laffs (Kyle Lafferty).

"The goal-to-game ratio is astonishing and to do it at this level against all types of opposition is amazing – he’s not playing against teams ranked 150 in the world, he’s playing against top opposition and producing at the highest level.