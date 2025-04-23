Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland international Conor McMenamin is “hopeful” that St Mirren will trigger a clause to extend his contract after his recent return following a four-month injury lay-off.

The 29-year-old midfielder’s deal expires this summer, with his future beyond then currently undecided.

McMenamin has been restricted to just nine appearances this term due to knee and Achilles issues but he is keen to remain for a third season in Paisley after banishing his latest injury setback by returning to action as a substitute in Saints’ last match against Ross County.

“I’m obviously out of contract at the end of the year here, the club have an option of extending that for another year,” the former Glentoran and Cliftonville player said.

Conor McMenamin celebrating scoring for Northern Ireland in 2023. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

“Now that I’m back on the pitch, hopefully something can be done. The manager has spoken to me and talks are ongoing at the minute.

“The club and my representatives are speaking at the minute about the clause and about activating and seeing what’s best going forward, so I’m hopeful as we speak that I’ll be here next year.

“I like it here. I’m settled here.

“Obviously, it’s not in my hands. I’ve been out injured a long time, but I think obviously this year when I’ve come back and played a couple of games (earlier in the season), I felt like I’d benefited from it and done well for the team.

“I’m just hoping that I can get another run here in the next five games and obviously if I stay here next year, just be injury-free and really help the boys kick on and try and get top six again next year if that’s the case.

“But listen, it’s out of my hands and I’m not really worried about it, to be honest. If it’s meant to be, it’ll be and if not, then we can move on.”

McMenamin is also keen to get back into the Northern Ireland squad this summer after winning nine caps since his debut in 2022.

“I love going away with Northern Ireland,” he said. “Obviously, I’ve missed nearly a year since I last played for Northern Ireland.