Isaac Price’s stunning volley in Sunday’s 3-1 World Cup qualifying loss to Germany saw the 21-year-old become the youngest player to hit double figures for Northern Ireland.

Although the night ended in defeat, Price’s 34th-minute goal came as reward for a period of sustained pressure from Michael O’Neill’s side – a period largely sparked by Price’s play.

The West Brom forward has already scored some outstanding goals for Northern Ireland – not least his long-range stunner that sealed a hat-trick in last year’s 5-0 win over Bulgaria – and this was another one for the scrapbook as he caught Justin Devenny’s corner with a volley into the roof of the net.

Price has started the new Championship season with three goals in four for West Brom but has not previously been a regular goalscorer at club level. Yet he now has eight in his last nine for Northern Ireland, and 10 in 24 appearances in total.

Northern Ireland's Isaac Price in front of the away support following his goal against Germany. (Photo by William Cherry/PressEye)

“There’s something about Northern Ireland where I seem to be in the right place at the right time,” Price said. “It was a great ball in by Justin and I managed to get on the end of it.

“The feeling when I score is something I can’t really describe. When you go over to the away fans you see the passion.

“There are so many of them and every time we play home and away they are there.

“It is massive for us. Without them I don’t think we would be half the team that we are. They push us a lot and it gives us belief that we are good enough to compete at the top level.”

Northern Ireland were always second favourites for Sunday’s match in Cologne, but the fact they ended the night feeling so frustrated after going toe-to-toe with Germany for more than an hour spoke volumes about recent progress.

“It is really disappointing we have not come away from the game with any points,” Price added. “It is something to build on. I think we pushed them to a tough game for 60 to 65 minutes and then they had a little bit too much for us and had a little bit of quality.

“Maybe there was a bit of a lack of concentration from us for five minutes and you get punished at this level. They have players who can do that to you.

“Getting three points away to Luxembourg was big for us (on Thursday) and this game was sort of a free hit to get something out of the game.