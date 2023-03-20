News you can trust since 1737
Northern Ireland's Jonny Evans forced to withdraw from squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers against San Marino and Finland

Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans has been forced to withdraw from the squad for this week’s Euro 2024 qualifying double-header against San Marino and Finland due to injury.

By Johnny Morton
Published 20th Mar 2023, 15:22 GMT- 1 min read

Evans, who has won 100 caps for his country, made his comeback from injury in the final minute of Leicester City’s 3-1 Premier League defeat to Chelsea on March 11 but then missed the following match against Brentford.

He had been named in Michael O’Neill’s 26-man squad for the two fixtures this week but a hamstring injury has now ruled him out.

It’s a further blow for the returning O’Neill, who was already without the likes of Jonny’s brother Corry, captain Steven Davis, Stuart Dallas and Ali McCann.

Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans
