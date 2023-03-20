Evans, who has won 100 caps for his country, made his comeback from injury in the final minute of Leicester City’s 3-1 Premier League defeat to Chelsea on March 11 but then missed the following match against Brentford.

He had been named in Michael O’Neill’s 26-man squad for the two fixtures this week but a hamstring injury has now ruled him out.

It’s a further blow for the returning O’Neill, who was already without the likes of Jonny’s brother Corry, captain Steven Davis, Stuart Dallas and Ali McCann.