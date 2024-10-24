Northern Ireland's Stephen Robinson ‘very happy’ at St Mirren after agreeing a new deal until 2027
The 49-year-old Northern Irishman joined the Buddies in February 2022 and has led the club to back-to-back top-six finishes in the William Hill Premiership in his two full seasons in charge, which secured the club’s highest league placings in almost 40 years, as well as returning St Mirren to Europe for the first time since 1987 earlier this year.
The former Oldham, Motherwell and Morecambe manager said: “I’m very happy here.
“We’ve had massive success over the last two-and-a-half seasons. That’s something we’ve put a lot of work into and want to continue to build.
“In terms of the academy and the club as a whole, there’s a lot of good work that’s been done. I’ve got a brilliant working relationship with Jim Gillespie (vice-chairman) and Keith Lasley (chief operating officer) and we all want to push the club forward.
“I felt it was the right time to commit and hopefully keep moving in the right direction.
“We’ve had a few sticky results over the last few weeks where things haven’t gone our way, but we’ve got a lot of belief in the club, what we do and I’m happy to try and push the place forward.
“It’s important for a club of our size to make forward-thinking decisions and forward planning and I’m very appreciative of the board’s support.
“We feel like we can grow the club and keep pushing it forward. There’s lots of good ideas and there’s a medium-term vision as well as obviously turning results around and moving back up the table.”
St Mirren chairman John Needham said: “As a board we are delighted to get this deal done.
“We’ve been making real strides with our strategy to build the club’s strength and stability, and Stephen has clearly played a key role in that.
“Extending his contract at this time reflects our ambition to maintain the levels of success we’ve enjoyed on the park over recent seasons.”
