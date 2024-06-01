East Belfast celebrate winning the Premier Division title. PIC: East Belfast FC

Daryl Evans admits helping fire East Belfast to their first NAFL Premier Division title in 30 years by scoring twice in a final day showdown with Crumlin Star was “the best moment” of his career – and nothing comes close.

The race for Amateur League glory went right down to the wire with both contenders meeting at Marrowbone Park and Star took the lead through Aidan McNeill’s penalty after Evans was adjudged to have handled in the area, but the 29-year-old redeemed himself – and more – with two dramatic late strikes in the ultimate captain’s performance.

His first was a delightful piece of control inside the box before slamming home under pressure and second a fine first-time finish, converting a cross from the right and sparking jubilant scenes amongst the sizeable away support.

That moment is one that Evans willed into existence. “There were five of us in the car on the way up and I said 'I can't wait to score the winner tonight and do the Jude Bellingham celebration' and that's what I did,” he said. “The whole week building up to the game all I was thinking about was getting that winner and thankfully it happened."

Evans has previous experience of playing in the Premiership during a brief spell with Ards after impressing for Rathfriland Rangers and has won silverware before, but nothing can top the feeling of lifting a historic league title for your local club alongside family.

"Being from East Belfast and it being the first time in 30 years the club has won the Premier Division, it's massive, especially doing it with my wee brother (Taylor),” he added. “My partner and his partner were down at the game watching - my dad wouldn't go to any games because he says he's a scud!

"It's definitely the best moment of my career...nothing even comes close to it. I won the Border Cup and Bob Radcliffe Cup at Rathfriland, but they wouldn't come close. Being from the area and having family there makes it so special and also just the way we did it in that situation."

This success has helped give Evans a taste for the big occasion and while admitting the Amateur League continues to get increasingly competitive, he’s determined to deliver more silverware for East Belfast.

"At a club like East Belfast you set out at the start of each season to win every trophy and after last Thursday, it gives you extra motivation to win more trophies to have nights like that,” he said. “Personally, it has given me the taste for it.

"There are so many players in the Amateur League that could go and play at a higher level. For me, the division above us (Premier Intermediate League), clubs like ourselves, Crumlin Star, Immaculata, we could comfortably compete in it.