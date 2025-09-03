Nottingham Forest set to sign former Linfield youngster from Rangers

Nottingham Forest are set to complete a move for former Linfield youngster Blaine McClure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Ireland youth international departed Windsor Park for Scottish giants Rangers in 2023 and has impressed for both the U18s and B team at Ibrox.

McClure spent part of last season on loan at League One club Kelty Hearts, getting his first taste of senior football by racking up 13 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 18-year-old is now set to seal a switch to the City Ground, growing the Linfield connection to Forest after Kalum Thompson and Matthew Orr both joined the club from the Blues this summer.

Northern Ireland youth international Blaine McClure. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Midfielder McClure has represented Northern Ireland up to U19 level, making two appearances at the U19 European Championships on home soil last summer.

The News Letter understands McClure is set to initially join Forest on loan with the Premier League club holding an option to make the move permanent.

Speaking to Rangers’ website earlier this year, McClure felt gaining senior experience at Kelty would help stand him in good stead for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was quite unsure what to do,” he said in May. “I spoke to my dad, my agent, and a couple of coaches who all thought it was best for me at this point of my career.

“I thought it would be a crucial step whether to go or not, and I was in my two minds about it.

“I spoke to Stevie Smith (Rangers U18 manager) who has been in that situation before as a player, and he thought it was best for me.

“I didn’t really know much about Scottish League One coming from Northern Ireland, so I done a little bit of research and thought it was the right move for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was thinking more about myself because I felt like I could do with the experience.

“I wanted to see what the next challenge was and test myself against players who are more experienced and physical than I am.

“It was beneficial and, looking back now, I don’t regret the decision.

“Playing Under-18s football is completely different. At a club like Rangers, all you want to do is win, and at Kelty Hearts there was the sense that the manager’s job depended on the three points as well as the morale of the dressing room.

“It was good going out and getting the three points; after the game you felt good, whereas losing didn’t feel so good.