A number of Irish League managers are backing former Larne boss Tiernan Lynch to achieve success with Derry City after his appointment at the Brandywell earlier this week.

After spending seven-and-a-half years at Inver Park, where he won two Premiership titles and helped the County Antrim outfit secure historic qualification for the UEFA Conference League, Lynch and brother Seamus departed for the League of Ireland giants.

Lynch’s first task will be helping the club bounce back from last season’s disappointment, finishing fourth in their league after battling eventual champions Shelbourne for long stretches while they also missed out on European football following FAI Cup final defeat to Drogheda United.

Paddy McLaughlin, who served as Derry City’s assistant manager before leaving in February, was appointed as new Glenavon manager only a few days before Lynch’s departure and he feels Larne remain the benchmark for all Irish League clubs.

Tiernan Lynch helped Larne win two Premiership titles before departing for Derry City. (Photo by INPHO/Presseye/Stephen Hamilton)

"I’m sure if he does what he did at Larne he’ll be fantastic for them,” he said. “He’s a brilliant manager and did a fantastic job at Larne over the years.

"It’s a huge loss to Larne but Derry City have definitely got themselves a good one. He likes to play attacking football, play on the front and he was hugely successful at Larne, so I’m sure he’ll want to carry that in to Derry City.

"Hopefully he does because they were disappointed with how the season ended when they’d so much going for them and came away with nothing.

"The fans need lifted, the club needs lifted and if anyone can do that then it’s Tiernan Lynch, so it’s a good appointment from the club.

"Larne are the team that everyone wants to follow and copy. They are the benchmark and have set the standards and heights for us all to aspire to.

"They’ve the backing of Kenny Bruce and the investment they’ve put in over the years has been fantastic, and they are reaping the rewards for it now, not just on the pitch but off it as well – they’re one of the best run clubs in the country.

"It’s important everybody takes a look at that and tries to stay in touch with it because they’ve done fantastically well with what they have.”

Current Glentoran boss Declan Devine spent time with Derry City as a player before enjoying two spells as manager and he’s backing Lynch to handle the pressure of taking over at one of the island’s biggest clubs.

"I think he will do great,” he said. "He's fully aware going into the job that it's a high-profile one and it's one that brings enormous pressure.

"I've no doubt that Tiernan and Seamus will be a great fit at the Brandywell and for the club."

Dean Shiels, who is in charge of neighbouring Coleraine, added: "I think he'll do well.

"Tiernan has deserved a move, no doubt about it, but it's maybe surprising how it's all happened and the timing of it. Good luck to him. He has got his move and Derry City is a neighbour of ours who we have good connections with.

"I'm sure him and Seamus will do well there."

Former Northern Ireland international Jim Magilton will take his Cliftonville side to face Larne in the Premiership next Sunday and he also has experience in the League of Ireland having served as assistant manager to Michael O’Neill at Shamrock Rovers and was sporting director at Dundalk.

"I think he’ll do extremely well,” he said. “Him and Seamus have a brilliant work ethic and are desperate to do well.