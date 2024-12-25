Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Jordan Malone’s goal secured Derriaghy CC festive trophy joy at Seaview on Christmas Day morning in the Toalsbet.com Steel & Sons Cup final.

Malone made his mark in style before the break across the festive silverware showpiece at Seaview against Willowbank.

After the first-half setback, Willowbank suffered another disappointment in the closing stages with an added-time red card for Oisin Crawford.

Malone’s memorable finish ultimately helped deliver a first Steel & Sons Cup prize in Derriaghy CC club history.

Derriaghy's trophy delight in the Toalsbet.com Steel & Sons Cup final against Willowbank at Seaview. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton)

Football fans took to social media following full-time with messages of support and celebration (a selection below):

@LeeGuy02: What a goal to win a cup final.

@bubjeeps: Absolute top drawer goal to win any match. Off the scale.

Robbie Butler: Absolutely delighted and proud of you guys! Well done.

Wayne Irvine: Congratulations to everyone involved at Derriaghy CC. Fantastic achievement, congratulations.

Robin Saulters: To everyone that built the club, to the people of today, big congratulations. What an achievement.

DERRIAGHY CC: Jonah Nicholl, Gareth Henderson, Curtis Brown, Barry Moore, Jordan Malone, Nick Beta, Steven Shearer, Curtis Black, Nicholas Napier, Timothy Clarke, Joseph Reid.

Subs: Marc Fell, Lewis Higginson, Martin McAvoy, Michael O’Hanlon, Thomas Roscoe.

WILLOWBANK: Ciaran Kelly, Matthew Reid, Gary Manson, Eamonn Hughes, Ciaran Manson, Noel Halfpenny, Ryan McAreavey, Pearse Devine, Thomas McCrory, Ciaran Winchester, Christopher Heaney.

Subs: Oisin Crawford, Conall Maguire, Richard McAvoy, Michael Savage, Declan Gill.

Domestic football’s festive cup final programme continues on Boxing Day with prizes on offer across two other showpiece trophy showdowns.

Dollingstown and Oxford Sunnyside clash at 11 o’clock in the morning Bob Radcliffe Cup final at Lakeview Park.