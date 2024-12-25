'Off the scale' Jordan Malone goal as Derriaghy make Steel & Sons Cup final history to defeat Willowbank

Patrick Van Dort
By Patrick Van Dort

News Letter sports editor

Published 25th Dec 2024, 17:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
​Jordan Malone’s goal secured Derriaghy CC festive trophy joy at Seaview on Christmas Day morning in the Toalsbet.com Steel & Sons Cup final.

Malone made his mark in style before the break across the festive silverware showpiece at Seaview against Willowbank.

After the first-half setback, Willowbank suffered another disappointment in the closing stages with an added-time red card for Oisin Crawford.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Malone’s memorable finish ultimately helped deliver a first Steel & Sons Cup prize in Derriaghy CC club history.

Derriaghy's trophy delight in the Toalsbet.com Steel & Sons Cup final against Willowbank at Seaview. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton)Derriaghy's trophy delight in the Toalsbet.com Steel & Sons Cup final against Willowbank at Seaview. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton)
Derriaghy's trophy delight in the Toalsbet.com Steel & Sons Cup final against Willowbank at Seaview. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton)

Football fans took to social media following full-time with messages of support and celebration (a selection below):

@LeeGuy02: What a goal to win a cup final.

@bubjeeps: Absolute top drawer goal to win any match. Off the scale.

Robbie Butler: Absolutely delighted and proud of you guys! Well done.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wayne Irvine: Congratulations to everyone involved at Derriaghy CC. Fantastic achievement, congratulations.

Robin Saulters: To everyone that built the club, to the people of today, big congratulations. What an achievement.

DERRIAGHY CC: Jonah Nicholl, Gareth Henderson, Curtis Brown, Barry Moore, Jordan Malone, Nick Beta, Steven Shearer, Curtis Black, Nicholas Napier, Timothy Clarke, Joseph Reid.

Subs: Marc Fell, Lewis Higginson, Martin McAvoy, Michael O’Hanlon, Thomas Roscoe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

WILLOWBANK: Ciaran Kelly, Matthew Reid, Gary Manson, Eamonn Hughes, Ciaran Manson, Noel Halfpenny, Ryan McAreavey, Pearse Devine, Thomas McCrory, Ciaran Winchester, Christopher Heaney.

Subs: Oisin Crawford, Conall Maguire, Richard McAvoy, Michael Savage, Declan Gill.

Domestic football’s festive cup final programme continues on Boxing Day with prizes on offer across two other showpiece trophy showdowns.

Dollingstown and Oxford Sunnyside clash at 11 o’clock in the morning Bob Radcliffe Cup final at Lakeview Park.

Fortwilliam Park will host the Craig Memorial Cup final from 11.30am between Newtowne and Moyola Park.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice