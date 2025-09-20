'One of our most intelligent players' bags goal brace as welcome Irish League win built on brawn but with brains key
Having arrived around the penalty area from midfield to deliver two decisive and defining moments, McClean attracted post-match praise as “one of our most intelligent players”.
McClean took full advantage of indecision in the Glenavon backline to break the deadlock with a rifled first-half drive then proved on hand to guide in the final goal and cap clever Blues build-up play over the 2-0 victory.
It left Linfield back on “the winning trail” following a ‘Big Two’ derby draw away to Glentoran and road trip misery midweek in Ballymena.
"We talk about it all the time and again today on the bench...Kyle is probably one of our most intelligent players in terms of seeing the game and understanding the game,” said Oliver. "He’s so intelligent...he puts himself in good areas where he picks up the ball.
"His first goal is a good strike and the second one just as pleasing because of his backing up the play, the setback and his finish.
"He's in the right areas, he understands the game and he knows where to be.
"Today was as good as I've seen him."
With McClean making his mark on the scoresheet, Oliver highlighted the hidden work and hard yards across the pitch as Linfield’s foundation for success.
"We always speak to the players about bringing energy to the game,” he said. "You can't rely on supporters or other people...you have to bring that yourself.
"That was one of the key messages today - you have to bring energy and enthusiasm
"You need to bring it to compete in games and to win.
"From the start we were very good.
"You read and hear about this being a result-driven game and that's exactly what it is...2-0 and three points the most important.
"We understand where we are, where other teams are and what you're going to come up against.
"With teams coming in and sitting deep it's up to us to find a way to break them down.
"Today was important to just get back on the winning trail, which we did against a team battling for their lives.”