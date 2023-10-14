Coleraine boss Oran Kearney is more than happy to keep talking about Conor McKendry after the in-form winger netted another brace in their 2-0 Premiership victory over Newry City.

The hosts had to play over 83 minutes with 10-men after Stephen Moan was shown a straight red card following a tackle on Andy Scott, but it brought the best out of Gary Boyle’s side as they struck the woodwork twice before McKendry pounced on the stroke of half-time.

He was on hand once again shortly after the break to take advantage of a lapse in the Newry defence, bringing his Premiership tally to six for the season and marked a second brace in as many games after last weekend’s double against former club Glenavon.

It was a third win on the bounce for the Bannsiders as they look to get back on track and Kearney was delighted to see McKendry’s fine form continue.

Conor McKendry scored another brace for Coleraine on Friday evening as they defeated Newry City 2-0. PIC: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

"They were two opportunist goals,” he told the club’s media channel. “He has been playing off the right and we just felt that after half an hour because they were down to 10-men that we could flip the formation a bit and get him up through the middle and it helped.

"Shevy (Matthew Shevlin) has a big hand in both of the goals and does really well.

"I'm delighted to be talking about Conor because he has weighed in with another two goals and he's starting to hit all of that form and starting to fulfil what we really believe is there."

What will perhaps please Kearney most of all is that their Friday evening shutout was the first clean sheet they’ve picked up since keeping champions Larne at bay on August 19.

It’s only their second in the Premiership this term and while they had to ride their luck at times, Kearney is hoping it can act as a foundation to build upon.

"We had a couple of scares and they hit the post a couple of times in the first-half,” he added. “I just felt we were sloppy for 20 minutes after the red and it was one of those where there's nearly that subconscious of 'we have an extra man and somebody else will do the work'.

"It took us a while to adjust and in that period Deanesy (Gareth Deane) has pulled off a couple of good saves and they've hit the post a few times as well.

"It's nice to get back to getting a clean sheet and it builds on the foundation of last week."

While his side left the Showgrounds with three points, boss Kearney’s pockets are set to become a bit lighter.

"I picked up a big fine along the way for being 30 minutes late with traffic!” he laughed. “That just speaks to what Friday night games can look like at times.

"There were quite a few pushing it for time but I've been well warned that I have a hefty fine awaiting me next week!

"Those can be the trials and tribulations that a Friday night game can bring.

"I thought we started really well.

"The red card for me looked like a red card and a rash tackle – Andy has a hell of a mark high up on his quad.

"I have to give Newry credit because the red card galvanised them and they got stronger and we huffed and puffed at times while maybe not firing on all cylinders.

"They were dogged, stuck in and made it hard for us.