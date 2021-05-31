Oran Kearney pleased as Coleraine get the job done

The Bannsiders knew that a win at Inver Park would secure second place.

However, they were made to work all the way by a youthful home side, who took a first half lead through teenager Matty Lusty.

But second half goals from James McLaughlin and Curtis Allen sealed the win much to Kearney’s delight.

James McLaughlin celebrates his equaliser for Coleraine. PICTURE: David Cavan

“It was a case of job well done,” he said.

“With the way the results fell last Tuesday night, we knew coming here that we had to win the game in simple terms.

“It was a great sense of character from the players (to come from behind).

“Larne have a great set-up, they have a good group of young players who are coming through that are quick, sharp and want to impress.

“When you flip it like that it can bring its own problems and on the counter they looked scary as they all wanted to impress.

“It probably took until half-time for the wind to die out of them a wee bit and then we got a foothold into the game.

“Credit to our boys as we rode our luck at times but so did they as it could have been 4-4 at half-time.

“We are delighted to have held on for the three points and the second place finish we have earned.”

Coleraine were 17 points off the summit in December and Kearney praised his players for the turnaround.

“If you look at all the different parts of the season, the early and mid parts of the season in particular, it has been a real rollercoaster,” said the Bannsiders boss.

“Given the start we made to the season to be standing here having finished is a heck of a turnaround from everybody and big credit to the players.

“We are delighted that as statistically we finish second for the season and if you’re being honest, it’s a hell of a shift from everyone associated with the club.”

