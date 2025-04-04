Paddy McLaughlin admits contract discussions are 'ongoing' with key Glenavon duo who 'know how much we love them'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glenavon manager Paddy McLaughlin admits “discussions are ongoing” with key duo David Toure and Len O’Sullivan over extending their contracts at Mourneview Park.

Both players have impressed since arriving in the Irish League from Shelbourne and Bray Wanderers respectively with 20-year-old Toure racking up 43 Premiership appearances while 21-year-old O’Sullivan has played every minute of this season’s league campaign.

Glenavon announced last month that the pair have been offered new deals and while neither have made final decisions on their future, McLaughlin has reaffirmed his strong desire to keep both.

As reported earlier this week, Toure’s form with the Lurgan Blues has caught the attention of Latvia, who are interested in having the right-back represent them on the international stage – he qualifies for the nation via his mother.

Glenavon manager Paddy McLaughlin. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"There's nothing to report,” said McLaughlin. “We're desperate to keep the two lads and the discussions are ongoing, so that's all I can really say.

"Not much has changed. The two boys know how much we love them and how much we want them to stay.

"The negotiations are ongoing so hopefully we can get something over the line, but there's not really much to update on.

"They know how much we love them and how much we would love to see them staying on so we will see what happens."

Glenavon have enjoyed a tremendous upswing in form since McLaughlin was appointed, going from relegation contenders to outside hopefuls for a European play-off spot – a dream which has faded in recent weeks, currently sitting nine points adrift of seventh-placed Cliftonville with four matches remaining.

In McLaughlin’s 17 league games so far, Glenavon have won seven and drawn four while the only defeat suffered against a team outside the top-half was a 1-0 loss in his opening match versus rivals Portadown in November.

"We always aim high and we are ambitious as a club,” added McLaughlin. “When myself, Coatesy (Colin Coates) and Marty (McCann) came to the club, our first mission was to survive.

"Let's not get away from the fact that Glenavon were in a bad place - they were only four points off the bottom of the league.

"To sit here and say we're disappointed not qualifying for Europe would be a big jump.

"We were only four points ahead of Loughgall and definitely in a relegation fight. We pulled away from that and we're now 22 points ahead of Loughgall and 13 points ahead of Carrick.

"When you do the sums of being four points above Loughgall to 22 and being level with Carrick to 13 ahead, that swing is incredible and the players deserve all the credit in the world.

"Anyone who disrespects that isn't worth talking about...we've achieved our objective.