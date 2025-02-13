Paddy McLaughlin confident it's only a matter of time before Glenavon ace becomes 'a star in this division'

Glenavon manager Paddy McLaughlin believes it’s only a matter of time before January recruit Sean Carlin develops into “a star in this division” and also praised midfielder Isaac Baird, who has signed a new long-term contract with the Lurgan Blues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carlin was one of four signings made by McLaughlin last month with the 20-year-old joining from Championship side Institute and has since made three competitive appearances, including in a dramatic 3-2 Irish Cup extra-time sixth round defeat to Cliftonville.

Former Coleraine youngster Carlin helped ‘Stute reach the Premiership promotion/relegation play-off last term before losing out to Ballymena United, but has now earned his own top-flight opportunity and McLaughlin is confident he’s going to impress at Mourneview Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sean Carlin can dominate the ball in the middle of the park and he can dictate a lot of the play,” he told the club’s media channel. “It was good to get him 90 minutes (in last week’s friendly against Derry City).

Glenavon manager Paddy McLaughlin. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"He's new to the club and to the Premiership, but it's only a matter of time before he's a star in this division - I said that at the start and will stick by it.”

Glenavon have an exciting core of young players at their disposal with Chris Atherton destined for a move to Premier League giants Chelsea while teenager Paul McGovern scored a late winner in last month’s 2-1 Premiership win over Carrick Rangers.

Harry Lynch, Len O’Sullivan, David Toure, Aaron Prendergast and Carlin are all aged 21 or under – as is Baird with the 20-year-old recently returning from a serious knee injury sustained 12 months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He signed a fresh multi-year deal earlier this week to remain with Glenavon and McLaughlin is delighted to have him back available, saying: “He has quality, presence and everything he brings to the team is fantastic to see. He's like a new player and signing for us in January.”

Glenavon will return to Premiership action for the first time since January 25 when they host Cliftonville on Saturday in what is a repeat of their thrilling Irish Cup contest.

They are currently nine points clear of eleventh-placed Carrick and also hold two games in hand, leaving McLaughlin’s men looking up the table rather than down after winning their last four consecutive league matches.

"If it's anything like the cup game then it'll be exciting and end to end,” added McLaughlin. “Looking back on the Irish Cup, we're probably disappointed with how many chances we've given up because it's not like us - we're usually stronger and better that as a team and defensive block.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we can tighten that up and keep our free-flowing football with numbers getting forward, we'll be confident we can go and get three points.