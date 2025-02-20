Paddy McLaughlin feels Glenavon star can be 'one of the best strikers in the country' and calls on former Linfield and Glentoran forward to 'prove the doubters wrong'

Glenavon manager Paddy McLaughlin feels Michael O’Connor can be “one of the best strikers in the country” and has called on him to keep proving his doubters wrong after impressing at the Lurgan Blues.

O’Connor has spent time with 11 different clubs throughout his career, including previous spells in the Irish League with Linfield, Glentoran and Dungannon Swifts, while he returned home last summer to join Glenavon after playing in Sweden’s fourth-tier at Ytterhogdals IK under ex-Larne striker Thomas Stewart.

The 26-year-old has scored eight goals across all competitions and been a mainstay in the side under both Stephen McDonnell and successor McLaughlin, playing virtually every minute of their current six-game unbeaten Premiership run which has turned the Mourneview Park outfit from relegation candidates to outsiders for a top-half finish.

O’Connor will be hoping to build on a personal run which has seen him score three times in his last six outings and McLaughlin believes he can sit amongst the top-tier of Irish League forwards.

Glenavon manager Paddy McLaughlin. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"Michael is like every player in that he needs encouragement, an arm round his shoulder sometimes and a kick up the backside at others,” he said. “He responds to them both really well.

"The joy Michael is getting at the minute is down to himself, his own hard work. When you get him focused on his football he's one of the best strikers in the country and there's no doubt about that. He has proven it over the last few months.

"He has a desire and determination to prove the doubters wrong...there are a few out there, maybe not as many as there were in the past, but he has full focus on proving them wrong and he's doing it brilliantly at the moment."

O’Connor has formed a successful strike partnership with David McDaid, who has scored eight times in 26 Premiership appearances during his first season at Glenavon – the 34-year-old’s highest tally since netting 12 for Larne during the 2021/22 campaign.

"Davy is very experienced and I'm still learning off him,” said O’Connor. “We've a good relationship off the pitch and that's showing on the pitch. Hopefully that only continues to get better."

O’Connor registered nine league goals for Linfield as David Healy’s side lifted the 2018/19 Premiership title and also helped Dungannon preserve their top-flight status, but hasn’t enjoyed any previous spell throughout his career quite like the current one in Lurgan.

"It's the best spell I've had in football under Paddy and it seems to be getting the best out of me,” he added. “I signed a new deal because I'm really enjoying my football and going to training.