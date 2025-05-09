Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glenavon manager Paddy McLaughlin feels the signing of Jordan McMullan from Ballymena United represents a “massive coup” for the Lurgan Blues.

McMullan came through the youth ranks at Ballymena before enjoying senior loan spells at Coagh United and H&W Welders, spending part of the recent campaign with the Championship outfit, scoring four goals in 13 league appearances prior to being recalled by his parent club in January.

The 22-year-old played nine times for Jim Ervin’s side in the Premiership, including netting a maiden Ballymena goal in their 3-0 win over Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park in March and followed it up with another three days later during a narrow 2-1 defeat to Larne.

After making four consecutive starts, McMullan was limited to cameo appearances in the final weeks of the season and now joins former Welders team-mate Oran O’Kane as a new arrival at Mourneview Park.

Jordan McMullan has became Glenavon's second summer signing after joining from Ballymena United. (Photo by Glenavon FC)

“Jordan is another example of the type of young player that we want to attract to Glenavon,” said McLaughlin. “Similarly to Oran O’Kane he’s also hungry and aggressive and maximises every opportunity he gets on the pitch.

"His enthusiasm to continue learning the game and improve himself is admirable and a great asset to have at such a young age.

“We’ve watched him a few times including when he scored and was man of the match against Larne.

"Dee McAuley (Glenavon analyst) identified Jordan as a key player whenever we played against Ballymena so we’re delighted to have been able to sign him and it’s a massive coup for the club.

“We also believe that the standards he sets and holds himself to in terms of his athleticism and commitment to keeping himself fit will challenge not just the younger players but also the more established members of the squad to adhere to the same and that’s exactly what we want from every signing we make.”

In a social media post confirming McMullan’s departure, Ballymena said: “Ballymena United can confirm that Jordan McMullan has agreed to join Glenavon upon the expiry of his contract.

“The club offered Jordan a new and improved deal to remain at his boyhood club, but he has chosen to pursue a new chapter in his career elsewhere. We thank Jordan for his efforts in a Ballymena United shirt and wish him well in the future.”

Former Crusaders striker Johnny McMurray is also set to depart Ballymena this summer, but will continue his rehabilitation following a serious knee injury at The Showgrounds.

The 30-year-old suffered a ruptured MCL and PCL, LCL tear and a knee dislocation earlier this season and his departure signals an end to a second Ballymena stint having previously joined from Cliftonville in 2016.

"Ballymena United wish to confirm that Johnny McMurray will leave the club on the expiry of his contract this summer,” the club said. “The 30 year old striker ends his five year stay with United across two spells, having starred from 2016/17 to 2018/19, before returning two seasons ago.

“McMurray's final appearance in sky blue proved to be in early February against Linfield, when he suffered a serious injury that brought a hugely disappointing end to his season.

“The club will continue to facilitate Johnny in his rehabilitation and recovery process, as well as aiding him on his coaching badges journey.