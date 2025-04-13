Paul Kee predicts 'bright future' for Derry City loanee after marking 21st birthday with crucial derby winner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

H&W Welders midfielder Liam Mullan celebrated his 21st birthday in style by scoring a late derby day winner to help keep his side’s Premiership promotion push on track – and boss Paul Kee predicts he has “a bright future” ahead.

The Championship promises a dramatic finale with leaders Bangor sitting four points ahead of second-placed Welders while Annagh United, who have put together a stunning winning run, are one point further back in third and Limavady United also remain in the race.

After Annagh defeated Bangor on Friday evening – their sixth consecutive triumph – to leapfrog the Welders, Kee’s side knew they couldn’t afford to slip up against local rivals Dundela, but went behind early on to a Jack Smith strike.

Michael McLellan equalised with his 32nd league goal of the season before Mullan, who is on loan from Derry City, struck in injury time to spark jubilant scenes of celebration at the Blanchflower Stadium.

H&W Welders manager Paul Kee. (Photo by Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press)

It leaves the Welders sitting in pole position for an end-of-season play-off against Carrick Rangers with two matches left to play – they welcome Bangor next weekend before finishing at home to Limavady.

Mullan spent the first half of the current campaign at Portadown, racking up 11 Premiership appearances, and Kee praised the impact he has made over recent weeks.

"We spoke just before and Noel (Mitchell, assistant) and I felt there was a goal coming because we had chances,” Kee told the club’s media channel. “It was going to take something spectacular and Mullan’s strike was outstanding.

"It’s what he deserved and it comes on the week of his 21st birthday, so credit to him. He really dug us out of a hole.

"He said ‘as soon as I hit it I knew it was in’. He’s a confident young boy who has came here on loan from Derry City and has a bright future ahead of him. He has been one of our top players over the past week or two and we’re really pleased with him.”

Bangor missed out on the chance to seal champion status after losing to Annagh on Friday, but have another opportunity next weekend while the Welders will be looking to take the title race to the final weekend.

"You want these types of games,” added Kee. “When I came here this is what we were working towards.

"The top-two going head-to-head in the second last match of the season, you couldn’t write it any better, and Bangor will come here wounded looking to put it right.