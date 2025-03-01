Pitch inspection hits one game, plus your guide to Saturday's Irish League fixture list and match officials
Northern Ireland Football League officials, following a pitch inspection at 11 o’clock on Saturday morning, have confirmed the postponement of Ballymena United’s home game with Larne in the Sports Direct Premiership.
The Showgrounds fixture has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 11.
The remaining fixtures are as follows (all 3pm kick-offs):
CLEARER WATER IRISH CUP (QUARTER-FINALS)
Ards v Loughgall
Carrick Rangers v Dungannon Swifts
Crusaders v Cliftonville
SPORTS DIRECT PREMIERSHIP
Coleraine v Portadown
PLAYR-FIT CHAMPIONSHIP
Institute v Ballinamallard United
Newington v Limavady United
PLAYR-FIT PREMIER INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Coagh United v Dergview
Dollingstown v Warrenpoint Town
Knockbreda v Queen's University
Lisburn Distillery v Moyola Park
Oxford Sunnyside v Ballymacash Rangers
Portstewart v Banbridge Town
Rathfriland Rangers v Tobermore United
Designated match officials are as follows across the three Irish League divisions:
SPORTS DIRECT PREMIERSHIP
Coleraine v Portadown - Shane Andrews, Stephen Bell, Kristian Hanna, Christopher Morrison
PLAYR-FIT CHAMPIONSHIP
Institute v Ballinamallard United - Mark Milligan, Niall McGuinness, Ethan Craig
Newington v Limavady United - Glenn Buchanan, David Burns, Shane Corrigan
PLAYR-FIT PREMIER INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Coagh United v Dergview - Conor Murphy, Cianan Canney, Matthew English
Dollingstown v Warrenpoint Town - Stuart McClelland, Octavian George Neacsu, Jonathan Cartmill
Knockbreda v Queen's University - Tom Symington, Kenneth Carson, Jason Millar
Lisburn Distillery v Moyola Park - Gary Thompson, Jason Maxwell, Maria Creaney
Oxford Sunnyside v Ballymacash Rangers - Finton Coyle, Robbie McMinn, Daniel Chapman
Portstewart v Banbridge Town - Richard White, Gary Ewing, Fabrice Dubois
Rathfriland Rangers v Tobermore United - Sam Naylor, Frankie Shanks, Aaron Graham
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.