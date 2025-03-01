Pitch inspection hits one game, plus your guide to Saturday's Irish League fixture list and match officials

Patrick Van Dort
By Patrick Van Dort

News Letter sports editor

Published 1st Mar 2025, 11:56 BST

Saturday’s domestic fixture list delivers games across the Irish League’s three divisions, plus Irish Cup quarter-final ties – with one match postponed following a morning pitch inspection.

Northern Ireland Football League officials, following a pitch inspection at 11 o’clock on Saturday morning, have confirmed the postponement of Ballymena United’s home game with Larne in the Sports Direct Premiership.

The Showgrounds fixture has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 11.

The remaining fixtures are as follows (all 3pm kick-offs):

Northern Ireland Football League officials have postponed one game in the weekend schedule, following a morning pitch inspection. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)Northern Ireland Football League officials have postponed one game in the weekend schedule, following a morning pitch inspection. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)
CLEARER WATER IRISH CUP (QUARTER-FINALS)

Ards v Loughgall

Carrick Rangers v Dungannon Swifts

Crusaders v Cliftonville

SPORTS DIRECT PREMIERSHIP

Coleraine v Portadown

PLAYR-FIT CHAMPIONSHIP

Institute v Ballinamallard United

Newington v Limavady United

PLAYR-FIT PREMIER INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Coagh United v Dergview

Dollingstown v Warrenpoint Town

Knockbreda v Queen's University

Lisburn Distillery v Moyola Park

Oxford Sunnyside v Ballymacash Rangers

Portstewart v Banbridge Town

Rathfriland Rangers v Tobermore United

Designated match officials are as follows across the three Irish League divisions:

SPORTS DIRECT PREMIERSHIP

Coleraine v Portadown - Shane Andrews, Stephen Bell, Kristian Hanna, Christopher Morrison

PLAYR-FIT CHAMPIONSHIP

Institute v Ballinamallard United - Mark Milligan, Niall McGuinness, Ethan Craig

Newington v Limavady United - Glenn Buchanan, David Burns, Shane Corrigan

PLAYR-FIT PREMIER INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Coagh United v Dergview - Conor Murphy, Cianan Canney, Matthew English

Dollingstown v Warrenpoint Town - Stuart McClelland, Octavian George Neacsu, Jonathan Cartmill

Knockbreda v Queen's University - Tom Symington, Kenneth Carson, Jason Millar

Lisburn Distillery v Moyola Park - Gary Thompson, Jason Maxwell, Maria Creaney

Oxford Sunnyside v Ballymacash Rangers - Finton Coyle, Robbie McMinn, Daniel Chapman

Portstewart v Banbridge Town - Richard White, Gary Ewing, Fabrice Dubois

Rathfriland Rangers v Tobermore United - Sam Naylor, Frankie Shanks, Aaron Graham

