Portadown confirm coach departures 'with immediate effect' amid links to Irish League vacancy

Portadown have confirmed two key members of Niall Currie’s backroom staff – assistant manager Cliffy Adams and coach John McAllister – are leaving the club with immediate effect amid links to the current managerial vacancy at Dundela.

The pair joined Currie at Shamrock Park following his appointment in October 2022 and helped the Co Armagh club seal a Premiership return after winning the Championship title.

They’ve also worked closely with Currie at other clubs, including Carrick Rangers and Dundela, who announced on Sunday that they’d parted company with manager Stephen Gourley following a winless start to the Championship campaign.

Reports on Thursday suggested Adams, who has previous managerial experience at Ballyclare Comrades, is set to take over in the Wilgar Park dugout with McAllister assisting him.

Cliffy Adams (second from right) and John McAllister (far right) have departed Portadown. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

The Duns currently sit bottom having lost seven and drawn three of their opening 10 matches, trailing nearest rivals Ballinamallard United, Institute and Armagh City by six points.

Adams and McAllister departing is a major blow for Portadown, who are coming off the back of consecutive Premiership victories for the first time this season after beating Mid-Ulster rivals Glenavon on Saturday.

"Portadown Football Club can confirm that assistant manager Cliffy Adams, along with first team coach John McAllister are to depart the club with immediate effect,” Portadown posted on their website.

“Cliffy and John arrived as part of manager, Niall Currie’s backroom team in October 2022 and contributed immensely in getting the club back to the Premiership by way of winning the Championship in 2023/24 as well as lifting the Mid Ulster Cup and reaching the final of the BetMcLean Cup in the same season.

"Both also played an important role in the club securing their highest top flight finish in a decade last season, finishing 8th and taking the battle for a European Play Off place to the final day of the season.

“Everyone at Portadown Football Club thank Cliffy and John for their contributions, commitment and effort during their time at Shamrock Park and wish them well for the future.”