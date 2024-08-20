Portadown ‘get back on the train’ call by boss Niall Currie
A rapid recovery from relegation by the four-time Irish League champions allowed the Ports to bounce back from the drop and regain Premiership status last season at the first time of asking.
Life back on the big stage has featured back-to-back defeats but, ahead of a derby date at Loughgall tonight, Currie is keen to keep on moving forward.
"I've told the players we need to put things behind us very, very quickly,” said Currie in the aftermath of a last-gasp weekend loss to Glentoran. "Get your heads down and get back on the train the sooner the better."
Portadown can boast a proud trophy history but Currie is aware the Irish League landscape has now changed and security stands as the first goal for any long-term foundation.
"We know there are going to be difficult days but, to a certain extent, there's nothing to fear,” said Currie. "A lot of people maybe thought Glentoran would come here and have a comfortable afternoon and I'm sure they would admit it was far from comfortable.
"We want to be that team in this league and to get to where we need to get going...to stabilise this club in this league for many years to come. We've got to be that team no-one wants to play against and I think if you talk to Declan (Devine, Glentoan boss) and Jim (Magilton, Cliftonville boss) they would say that's the case.