Portadown’s new recruit Zach Barr has revealed he turned down Premiership interest in order to help spearhead the Shamrock Park club’s charge back towards where they “belong”.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed a stellar season at Newington, scoring 14 goals in 18 league appearances following a summer move from Premier Intermediate League outfit Ballymacash Rangers – a run of form which attracted multiple top-flight teams.

He will now hope to help the County Armagh club achieve their ultimate goal of promotion back to the Premiership having suffered relegation last season with Niall Currie’s men currently sitting fourth in the table behind Dundela, Institute and Bangor.

"It was one of those where you have to think what is best for yourself to progress,” said Barr. “Playing Premiership football is hard to turn down, but with the size of Portadown and the direction they want to go, I feel like it's something that we can both achieve.

Niall Currie welcomes new signing Zach Barr to Portadown. PIC: Portadown FC

"I feel like it's the right decision for myself. Everybody knows how big Portadown is and when I was speaking to Niall, Cliffy (Clifford Adams) and the rest of the staff, it was a no-brainer with how big the club is and where they want to be.

"They've won the Irish League, a number of cups and the main focus is to get out of the Championship and back to where Portadown belong.

"We want to cement a place in the Premiership for years to come and I'm just excited to be involved and hopefully play my part in getting them back to the Premiership."

It has been a resurgent return to the second-tier for Barr, who had previously played at this level for the likes of Ballyclare Comrades, Limavady United and Knockbreda before spending three years in the Premier Intermediate League with Portstewart and a further one at Ballymacash.

He has embraced the step up and wants to continue firing at his new club.

"It has been a good year,” he added. “I've worked hard over the past two years to get to where I felt I needed to and I'm not going to slow down any time soon.

"I feel at 28 I'm at my peak and I want to keep pushing on. I know it's a big jump - I've seen the jump from the PIL to Championship, but I grew and grew with each game and I'm confident going into every game that I can score. I want to continue that at Portadown.

"I knew that I could score goals and that wasn't a problem for me, but it was more getting myself in the best shape I can. In previous years I never really did and that maybe held me back a wee bit.

"You can't have any regrets because I loved my time at Portstewart and Ballymacash, but now I've looked after myself better, I want to keep pushing on."

Barr, who is set to make his debut in Saturday’s Irish Cup fifth round clash against Carrick Rangers, will undoubtedly get chances to extend his fine goalscoring run with the likes of Ryan Mayse, Ross Redman and Paul McElroy already part of a talented Portadown squad.

"The Portadown squad are all quality players and I've played against Ryan Mayse, Eamon Fyfe - there are quality players there and experience in Gary Thompson and Dougie Wilson,” he said. “I've played against them once and they beat us 5-1.

"They are one of those teams where they've quality all over so hopefully I can put the chances away because I know for a fact that players around me will be able to create them.