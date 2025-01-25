Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Glentoran coach Tim McCann declared “that’s why we brought him to the club” after Joe Thomson marked his debut by scoring a brace in their 2-1 Premiership win over Loughgall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish midfielder Thomson joined The Oval outfit from Larne earlier this week and cancelled out Nathaniel Ferris’ first half strike before slamming home a late penalty.

Here’s what McCann had to say after the match:

THOUGHTS ON THE MATCH?

Glentoran's Joe Thomson celebrates scoring on debut against Loughgall. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"It was heart in the mouth stuff for most of the game and as everyone can see the pitch wasn’t conducive to playing nice football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If truth be told Loughgall were the better team in the first half and rightfully went 1-0 ahead and we struggled a bit.

"We were 11 bodies down today with loads of players sick or injured but we weren’t making excuses because we’ve a big squad and I thought the players that came in played their part.

"To come from behind at an away ground...we’ve been at Windsor Park and came from behind, Solitude, Seaview, Taylors Avenue and now today, which shows you the quality, resilience and never-say-die attitude that we’re trying to build at this club.

"We won our first trophy during the week and it would have been easy to come here and down tools after going 1-0 behind, but they kept going right to the end which was fantastic.”

WHAT WAS THE MESSAGE AT HALF-TIME AFTER POOR FIRST HALF?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The message was that we needed to tidy it up, win more first and second balls and to try and calm down and play the football we’ve been playing.

"We know the fitness we have and we hoped that would tell later in the game, which it did.

"Credit to Joe Thomson because he was struggling with an injury in the last 15 minutes but we had no more subs because we’d put everyone on trying to win the game.

"It goes to show the character he has and that’s why we brought him to the club. He steps up with two goals and that’s the type of player he is.”

IMPACT OF JOE THOMSON?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Absolutely and Ciaran Coll too on his debut coming back from three months out...he has done one week of training and I thought he was fantastic.

"These are the type of characters we want and who will help to build the culture at Glentoran Football Club.”

SHOW THE MENTALITY GLENTORAN ARE BUILDING?

"Absolutely. You look at 1-1 with the couple of saves that Dan (Gyollai) makes and the blocks being made and balls being cleared off the line.

"That’s exactly what the fans want to see. If this match had have ended up 1-1 then I think the fans still would have applauded the players off the pitch because they seen that they are giving everything for the jersey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you noticed, when we got the equaliser we ran into the net, got the ball and set it back on the halfway line to try and get a winner, which is what we’re all about.”

MOMENTUM BUILDING WITH 12 GAMES UNBEATEN?

“Yeah fingers crossed that momentum is building. We go into Friday night with a bit of momentum and hopefully we can get into the next round of the Irish Cup.