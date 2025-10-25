Pre-match analysis pays dividends for Rodney McAree as Dungannon Swifts 'win ugly'

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree was delighted his side showed they can “win ugly” after a piece of pre-match analysis paid major dividends in their 1-0 Premiership victory over Glenavon at Stangmore Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Junior’s first half finish proved decisive as the Swifts got back to winning ways.

Here’s what McAree had to say after the match:

THOUGHTS ON THE GAME?

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"People talk about ugly 1-0 wins – that was an ugly 1-0 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's strange because it comes at a good time for us...we actually spoke on Thursday night in-depth about whenever we don't do well, be harder to beat.

"We have to stay in the game more. If we're in front, we can't throw away leads. We don't draw enough games, if that makes sense.

"Over the past two seasons, I think we've drew six games, so we're heavily reliant on winning games. If we could pick up the odd draw whenever we're ugly, when we've been disappointed with our performance, then we're going to add to our points tally.

"Today we got a win, but it was an ugly 1-0 win. We were poor on the ball, we looked nervous, looked jittery every time we made a mistake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We looked frustrated and the frustration crept in, but to be fair to us, out of possession, we dug in and we ground out a good three points.

"Danny Wallace blocking shots, throwing his body on the line. Junior wins a great header in the six-yard box...those are the things that got us over the line.

"Glenavon did extremely well, they’ll be disappointed they're leaving with nothing, but we're delighted with a really ugly three points.”

ANOTHER GOAL FOR JUNIOR – DELIGHTED WITH HIS IMPACT?

"Junior has been brilliant, he's been great.

"It's actually something that we looked at during the week in terms of getting Scotty (Steven Scott) or Adam (Glenny) high up the pitch and making a break. We felt we could exploit that area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thankfully, we get it in that area, Scotty's ball across the six-yard box is great and Junior's strong and brave. He gets on the end of it and gets a great goal for us.”

HOW PLEASING WHEN PREPARATION PAYS OFF?

"Yeah, it is great because sometimes you do your analysis, sometimes you look at games and you think ‘where are we going to hurt them?’ and it never really pans out.

"It is nice that you do get a goal off something that you've saw and you get a big three points off the back of it.”

CAOLAN MARRON TAKEN OFF AT HALF-TIME?

"Caolan was very sick at half-time. He threw up all over the changing room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was already on the yellow card so with him being as sick as he was, we thought we'd have to get him off.

"When you've got Cahal (McGinty) and Peter (Maguire) on the bench, you've got two able replacements. It was a case of doing the right thing from our point of view.”

GREAT TO GET ANOTHER HOME WIN?

"It's a great place to play, it's a great pitch.

"Earlier on this season, we lost games here and were very disappointed with it. We had to get back to winning here.