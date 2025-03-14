Premiership's in-form team 'finding a way to win' in pursuit of recording 10th consecutive top-six finish

Coleraine enter Saturday’s showdown with Larne as the Premiership’s in-form team and Dean Shiels has praised his side for finding answers to various different challenges over recent weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across the last five league matches played by each top-flight outfit, none have collected more points than the Bannsiders (12) – a run which includes ending Linfield’s unbeaten streak and victories over Portadown and Glenavon.

Another positive for Shiels is the fact Coleraine have kept five clean sheets across their last six outings with that form setting the solid foundations for their pursuit of a 10th consecutive top-six finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They currently sit seventh, one point behind nearest rivals Portadown with one game in hand, prior to meeting a Larne side that recorded back-to-back wins for the first time since January with their midweek success over Ballymena United.

Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels has led his side to four wins in their last five league matches. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"This league throws different challenges at you,” Shiels told the club’s media channel. “When you go to Glenavon it's different to going to Linfield.

"At Linfield, we were outstanding in possession and the two goals we scored were really good.

"Each game gives you a different obstacle to find a way of winning and the next one will be the same. It'll be a different game at Larne and we will need to have the same attitude of finding a way to win."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Coleraine have always been at the top-end in terms of goals scored – only champions-elect Linfield (56) have netted more than their 45 – they also struggled to keep them out in the opening months of this season.

That looks to be an issue they’ve rectified, conceding only eight times in their last 10 league matches, and Shiels says the improvement is down to hard work.

"The secret to that is hard work in training,” he added. “We do a lot of work out of possession...when the opponent has the ball 25 or 30 yards out, we're getting up to the ball, getting pressure on the ball and we've a player getting pressure and a player covering.

"That comes from hard work and repetition. It's a collective - it's not just the back line or any individual, it's a collective and five clean sheets out of six is very positive."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked to provide a squad update, Shiels said: "We've a couple of slight niggles in regards to lads recovering from the pitch at Glenavon.