Manchester United defender Jonny Evans has been handed the task of helping to progress the careers of the club’s young players after confirming his retirement as a player.

The 37-year-old former Northern Ireland international - who won the Champions League, three Premier League titles, the FA Cup and two League Cups during his two stints at Old Trafford - has been appointed head of loans and pathways.

Evans’ role will see him work closely with director of football Jason Wilcox and the director of academy to ease developing talent into the first team.

He told the club’s official website: “I want to officially announce my retirement from my playing career, not with sadness, but with pride, gratitude and excitement for the next chapter ahead.

Former Northern Ireland international Jonny Evans applauds the Manchester United fans at Old Trafford. (Photo by Zohaib Alam/MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images)

“I’ll be forever indebted to the managers, coaches, staff and, of course, my team-mates, that I have had the privilege of working alongside throughout my 20 years in professional football.

“My biggest and most heartfelt thanks must go to the fans who have supported me during every step of the journey. It’s been an honour to be on the pitch and feel your passion home and away; I will be eternally grateful for every ounce of support.

“I am looking forward to working with the next generation of talented players to support them to reach their potential. Having had experience of loans myself, I know the crucial role that they can play within a player’s development.

“I am excited to help further develop the pathway to our first team and continue the legacy of young players thriving at Manchester United.”

Evans, who won 107 caps for Northern Ireland and was awarded an MBE for his services to football in 2023, emerged from United’s academy to make 241 senior appearances for the club.

He also had stints at West Brom and Leicester, with whom he tasted FA Cup success for the second time in 2021, and significantly had two loan spells at Sunderland under former Red Devils skipper Roy Keane early in a career which amounted to 536 games.

His playing days effectively came to an end as last season drew to a close and, while he is close to completing his UEFA A licence, he insisted earlier this summer that he was in no rush to make a decision over his future.

However now his contract at Old Trafford has formally expired, he is ready to launch the latest phase of his illustrious career.

Welcoming Evans’ appointment, Wilcox said: “Having just finished his exceptional playing career, Jonny is the perfect role model for our young players.