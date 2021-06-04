'Proud day' for Stuart King as he takes over at Carrick Rangers

King, who had been in charge of Banbridge Town for the last five years, takes over from Niall Currie who left the post last month.

The former Linfield and Ballymena United player is relishing the opportunity to manage Carrick in the Danske Bank Premiership.

“First of all I would like to thank Banbridge Town and the Chairman there for everything they have done, I am sad to leave but I can't turn down an opportunity like this," he told the club website.

Stuart King pictured with his family after winning the Bob Radcliffe Cup during his time at Banbridge Town

"In terms of my development and where I want to go, Carrick Rangers is a perfect match; it's a fantastic opportunity for me to put my stamp on a Premiership club.

"It is a proud day for myself, my family, and everyone who has helped get me here.

"I hope to do well and I aspire to be the best which lines up with this club's aspirations so hopefully we can get there together."

King is currently undertaking his UEFA Pro Licence and Carrick Rangers Chairman Peter Clarke is excited by the new partnership.

“The club is delighted that Stuart has agreed to become our new manager and we are extremely impressed with his vision for Carrick Rangers," he said.

"Stuart's enthusiasm and passion to improve and succeed at this level very much reflects that of the Board of Directors and everyone associated with the club and that is why we are so pleased that he is joining us to continue our development as a Premiership side.

"Stuart enjoyed a long and distinguished playing career working with, and learning from, some of the best managers in both England and Northern Ireland.

"We have no doubt that all of this experience will serve him well as he leads Carrick Rangers into the future.”

