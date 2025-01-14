Destiny Ojo celebrates his winner as Cliftonville defeated Larne in the semi-final of the BetMcLean Cup

Cliftonville reached the final of the BetMcLean Cup after Destiny Ojo’s extra-time goal edged out 10-man Larne at Inver Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After 117 minutes of action – which included a red card for Larne defender Shaun Want – Ojo came off the bench and provided a vital contribution as Rory Hale’s back post cross was finished by the striker to set-up a final against Glentoran.

On a crisp evening in east Antrim, the hosts who had the first shot of goal on 12 minutes as Conor McKendry's low effort was comfortably gathered by David Odumosu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end, Reds midfielder Harry Wilson also tried his luck but his low effort fizzed by the post.

On 17 minutes, Larne defender Cian Bolger played his side into trouble as his risky pass was cut out by Joe Gormley who saw a rasping drive tipped away by the outstretched dive of Rohan Ferguson.

McKendry was looking threatening every time he went forward and the ex-Coleraine man saw another shot from distance being denied by Odumosu.

In truth, the first half was a timid affair with neither side looking likely to break the deadlock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McKendry was trying to single-handedly edge Larne ahead and he had the first attempt just after the restart but his free-kick at the edge of the box was held by Odumosu.

However, the game turned on its head on 53 minutes as Larne defender Want was brandished with a straight red card after a robust challenge on Hale. The Scotsman appeared to win the ball but went over the top with his other foot, leaving referee Tony Clarke with no hesitation in dismissing the 27-year-old.

Jim Magilton’s men – who had now a man advantage – looked to exploit that almost instantly and went close on 62 minutes when the ball landed at the feet of Axel Piesold inside the box but the midfielder’s attempt was kept out by Ferguson.

Larne, who have never tasted a victory in the competition, had the next opportunity through a towering source as Levi Ives’ delivery was met by the head of Cian Bolger who had a header tipped over the crossbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cliftonville were looking to find the killer blow before extra-time and had two chances before the full-time whistle as Piesold failed to keep his effort on target from Ryan Corrigan’s lay-off, before ex-Larne man Micheal Glynn had a shot from a tight angle saved by Ferguson.

As the game entered stoppage time, Larne remarkably had the chance to win it at the death as three central defenders played a pivotal role in a stunning counter-attack. A pass from Ryan Nolan released Aaron Donnelly down the right-hand side and he picked out Bolger but his first-time effort was saved as 30 more minutes were required.

The first real chance of extra-time was on 111 minutes as Shea Kearney’s thunderous effort was parried by Ferguson into the path of Piesold. The ball arrived at the former Luton Town trainee at pace and he was unable to keep the rebound on target.

In a remarkable late flurry, Cliftonville thought they had made the breakthrough on 116 minutes as Jonny Addis’ sublime cross was met by Aaron Pettifer. The midfielder duly found the back of the net but his joy was short-lived as the linesman raised his flag for offside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad