Queen’s shock has helped spur Linfield on says Kirk Millar

It was one of the competition’s biggest shocks as Davd Healy’s side were dumped out by the Championship side.

Millar labelled it “embarrassing” but says they are determined to make amends this season.

“It was one of the worst days of any of ours in a Linfield shirt. It was embarrassing,” he said.

Linfield’s Kirk Millar

“We were all hurting from that and I know myself and a lot of the other players who were involved in that game last season wanted to make amends this year.

“The day afterwards we were all disappointed. You could hear the anger from the fans when we were walking off the pitch that day and we know we disappointed everyone.

“We are ready to make it right this year.

“We’re just going to take each game as it comes. We’ve got two Cup finals, three maybe it the league goes all the way but there are some big days ahead.”

