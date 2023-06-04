The 38-year-old has won 10 major honours with the Glasgow giants and while his current contract is set to expire this summer, Davis is being allowed to continue his recovery from a knee injury sustained in December with the club before they make a decision on his long-term future.

Rangers confirmed the departures of Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos and Scott Arfield last month and although Davis is being linked with a switch to coaching, Beale feels the midfielder still has plenty to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is focused right now on not ending his career and getting back to playing,” he said. “When I first came back I thought Davis had more time in him and five subs gives you a lot of options now as a coach.

Steven Davis

“We played against Leverkusen and he came on and looked really strong in that game. Then we played Hibs in my first game and he came on for the last half hour and was outstanding.

“Then within the week he got the knee injury. If I go off that snapshot, he will be eight or ten months older – he won’t know, he might go through the rehab and maybe it won’t feel right.

“We’ll get him ready, we’ll get him back to play and then the options are open. But you can’t rush into coaching because it has to be something you want to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’ll be in and around the first team as a normal player in terms of his rehab and then there will be a decision.

“At this moment in time Steven has a real burning desire to play and we want to help him get back to that. He’s a Hall of Fame player here and it’s the wrong way for him to end in a training ground accident.

“It’s important Steven’s ambition is to get back playing and for me as a coach to help him have that option.”