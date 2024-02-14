RANKED: Eight different clubs represented in Premiership Team of the Week

Carrick Rangers came from 2-0 down to snatch a draw against Glentoran at The Oval, Cliftonville continued their superb unbeaten run by defeating Coleraine 4-1 and Ben Kennedy’s brace ensured Crusaders picked up their first league point of 2024 versus Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park.
Elsewhere, honours were even in the league’s bottom of the table clash between Newry City and Ballymena United.
Here are the best performers from the weekend’s action – according to Sofascore – with eight different clubs represented!
1. Goalkeeper: David Odumosu (Cliftonville, Match Rating: 7.8)
David Odumosu may have been denied yet another Premiership clean sheet (he already has 11) as Jamie McGonigle struck for Coleraine, but he still ranked as the best goalkeeper of the weekend. He made six saves, including two from inside the box, which helped give the 22-year-old a match rating of 7.8. Photo: Stephen Hamilton/Presseye
2. Defender: Chris Hegarty (Dungannon Swifts, Match Rating: 7.4)
Playing against his former club, the Dungannon Swifts captain played a key role as Rodney McAree's side drew 2-2 with Crusaders. Hegarty made seven clearances, blocked two shots and made six interceptions at Stangmore Park, giving him a match rating of 7.4. Photo: Inpho/Stephen Hamilton
3. Defender: Cian Bolger (Larne, Match Rating: 7.5)
Larne now have statistically the best defence having conceded just 16 times in 28 league matches and captain Bolger helped the Inver Reds keep another clean sheet against Loughgall on Friday night. He made three clearances, two interceptions and was successful with 86% of his passes (43/50). Photo: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton
4. Defender: Noel Healy (Newry City, Match Rating: 7.5)
Newry City collected a first Premiership point under Barry Gray (and followed it up with a second on Tuesday night at Loughgall) against Ballymena United and Healy's performance earns him a spot in the team. He made four clearances and four interceptions while having 60 touches of the ball in a 1-1 draw. Photo: Phil Magowan
