RANKED: Eight different clubs represented in Premiership Team of the Week

1 . Goalkeeper: David Odumosu (Cliftonville, Match Rating: 7.8)

David Odumosu may have been denied yet another Premiership clean sheet (he already has 11) as Jamie McGonigle struck for Coleraine, but he still ranked as the best goalkeeper of the weekend. He made six saves, including two from inside the box, which helped give the 22-year-old a match rating of 7.8. Photo: Stephen Hamilton/Presseye