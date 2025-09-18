RANKED: The best performer at every Irish League Premiership club so far this season according to data

Glentoran and Coleraine, who will meet on Friday evening at The Showgrounds, are the two teams still maintaining an unbeaten record while Larne have put together a five-game winning run, keeping clean sheets in each match.

At the bottom, Glenavon remain without a point ahead of their weekend trip to defending champions Linfield, who are still making ground up on their rivals having played five fixtures due to European exploits.

Throughout every match, Sofascore award each player performance with a ranking between 1-10 and from those results we can see who they view as the Premiership’s top talents.

Here, we take a look at who they have ranked as the top player at each of the 12 clubs at this early stage.

NOTE: Players have to had played in four Premiership matches or more to qualify and the list is compiled on current league position.

1 . Marcus Kane (Glentoran) Glentoran captain Marcus Kane is showing no signs of slowing down and has played a key role in helping Declan Devine's side charge to the Premiership's summit with an unbeaten run of seven matches. He has helped the Glens keep three of their five clean sheets this term, making 18 clearances - only Shane McEleney (19) has more for The Oval outfit. Photo: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press Photo Sales

2 . Sean Graham (Larne) Gary Haveron was singing Sean Graham's praises after he scored in Tuesday's win over Crusaders and it's easy to see why. Only Tomas Cosgrove has made more successful passes for the Inver Reds this season than Graham (288) while across the entire Premiership, no player has made more key passes (13, joint with Joel Cooper). His form has been crucial in Larne's current unbeaten league run of six. Photo: Andrew McCarroll Photo Sales

3 . Joel Cooper (Coleraine) The reigning Premiership Player of the Year, Joel Cooper has settled quickly at Coleraine. He has scored four goals in his first six league games and has also completed a league-high 37 dribbles. Nobody has had more shots on target either than Cooper (12) while he also tops categories including key passes and duels won for an attacking player (77). He's rated as the Premiership's best player this season with team-mate Will Patching in second. Photo: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press Photo Sales

4 . Ben Kennedy (Ballymena United) Ben Kennedy has scored twice for Ballymena at the start of this season, netting in consecutive victories over Portadown and Bangor, and started in all seven of their league matches to date. He has had more shots on target than any other Sky Blues star (six). Photo: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press Photo Sales