RANKED: Who are the Irish League's 'most valuable' U21 players? Top 15 based on market values

1 . Shea Kearney (Cliftonville)

It's hard to argue with number one spot - Cliftonville's Shea Kearney is undoubtedly amongst the Irish League's most exciting talents. The 20-year-old has played virtually every minute when available for the Reds this season, racking up 19 Premiership appearances, and is set for another Windsor Park final date after helping Jim Magilton's side reach the BetMcLean Cup showpiece decider. Kearney could easily be one of the next players to swap the Irish League for England or Scotland. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.