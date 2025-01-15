RANKED: Who are the Irish League's 'most valuable' U21 players? Top 15 based on market values

Transfermarkt calculates a player's market value using a qualitative approach and says the goal is to estimate the value of a player in a free market, not to predict a specific transfer fee.
While some of the numbers can be skewed, it’s still a good indication of who they rank as the Irish League’s most exciting talents and those that could potentially be set for bigger and better things in the future.
Using their market values system, here are who they view as the Premiership’s top 15 most valuable young players aged under 21.
1. Shea Kearney (Cliftonville)
It's hard to argue with number one spot - Cliftonville's Shea Kearney is undoubtedly amongst the Irish League's most exciting talents. The 20-year-old has played virtually every minute when available for the Reds this season, racking up 19 Premiership appearances, and is set for another Windsor Park final date after helping Jim Magilton's side reach the BetMcLean Cup showpiece decider. Kearney could easily be one of the next players to swap the Irish League for England or Scotland. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
2. Kieran Offord (Crusaders)
Kieran Offord has been tremendous for Crusaders this season, scoring 10 times in 20 Premiership appearances and also registered his maiden senior hat-trick during a BetMcLean Cup quarter-final win over Dungannon Swifts. The 20-year-old is currently on loan from St Mirren and with the Scottish Premiership side holding a recall option, Declan Caddell will be desperate to keep hold of Offord beyond January. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
3. Steven Scott (Dungannon Swifts)
Perhaps a player that has flown under the radar this season, Steven Scott has been crucial to Dungannon Swifts' rise up the Premiership table, playing in 23 of their 24 league matches. Despite only turning 20 in October, Scott has already racked up almost 80 top-flight appearances and has been sensational. Photo: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press
4. Frankie Hvid (Glentoran)
Another player that has adapted seamlessly to the Irish League, Frankie Hvid has been an ever-present for Glentoran and a rock at the back as Declan Devine's side compete on all fronts. They've now reached Co Antrim Shield and BetMcLean Cup finals while the Glens sit third in the Premiership, where 20-year-old Hvid has played 22 matches and scored three times. Photo: Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press
