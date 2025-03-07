Only nine points currently separates third-placed Dungannon Swifts and Ballymena United in tenth heading into this weekend’s fixture schedule.
Here we look at who has been the best performer at each Premiership club throughout this season, based on the average ratings provided by Sofascore from every match of the campaign.
NOTE: All data and statistics provided by Sofascore.
1. Linfield - Joel Cooper
Not only has Joel Cooper been Linfield's best player, leading them to the Gibson Cup by scoring 16 goals and providing nine assists, but he's ranked as the Premiership's top talent of the season. The 29-year-old has been a constant threat for David Healy's side, making 143 successful dribbles, which is 41 more than second-placed Conor McKendry, while he has also had more shots on target (42) than any other top-flight player. He seems an overwhelming favourite for end-of-season honours. Photo: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press
2. Glentoran - Danny Amos
It has been a solid season for Glentoran, who have won the Co Antrim Shield, have a BetMcLean Cup final to look forward to and are favourites to secure automatic European football for next term alongside Linfield. Summer recruit Danny Amos is ranked as their top performer after making an instant impact at The Oval. He has chipped in with four important league goals, contributed six assists and has extended his stay in East Belfast. Photo: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press
3. Dungannon Swifts - Declan Dunne
Seven Dungannon Swifts players have an average match rating of seven or above, which goes to show just how impressive they've been, but it's goalkeeper Declan Dunne that comes out just on top. Only Linfield have collected more clean sheets than Dungannon (11) with Dunne responsible for seven of them while he has produced key saves at crucial times to keep the Swifts flying high. Photo: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press
4. Crusaders - Jonny Tuffey
Another goalkeeper makes the list, this time Crusaders shot-stopper Jonny Tuffey. The former Northern Ireland international has made more passes than any other goalkeeper (770), starting attacks for the Crues as they look to play out from the back, while only Loughgall's Nathan Gartside has made more saves this season than Tuffey's 101. He has also kept nine clean sheets - a number which only Aaron McCarey and Daniel Gyollai can better (10). Photo: Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press
