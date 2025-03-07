1 . Linfield - Joel Cooper

Not only has Joel Cooper been Linfield's best player, leading them to the Gibson Cup by scoring 16 goals and providing nine assists, but he's ranked as the Premiership's top talent of the season. The 29-year-old has been a constant threat for David Healy's side, making 143 successful dribbles, which is 41 more than second-placed Conor McKendry, while he has also had more shots on target (42) than any other top-flight player. He seems an overwhelming favourite for end-of-season honours. Photo: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press