RANKED: Who is the 'most valuable player' at each Irish League Premiership club?

Transfermarkt calculates a player's market value using a qualitative approach and say the goal is to estimate the value of a player in a free market, not to predict a specific transfer fee.
While some of the numbers can be skewed or inflated to what you’d normally associate with an Irish League transfer fee, it’s still a good indication to who they feel are the star players at each club.
Using their market values system, here are who they view as the ‘most valuable player’ at all 12 Premiership clubs.
1. Linfield - Joel Cooper
Linfield's Joel Cooper has enjoyed a tremendous season which has helped put the Blues in pole position to reclaim the Gibson Cup. Cooper has scored 16 league goals and provided nine assists so far. He hasn't let the speculation over his future impact his game either - he has scored six times in as many league matches since news of a move to Coleraine broke, picking up January's Player of the Month award. Photo: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press
2. Glentoran - Joe Thomson
Glentoran's Joe Thomson, who has experience of playing in Scotland for Celtic, is ranked as one of the most valuable players in the Premiership. He has already shown his class by scoring a brace on club debut against Loughgall after joining from Larne, where he won two league titles and featured in the UEFA Conference League. Photo: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press
3. Dungannon Swifts - Adam Glenny
Dungannon Swifts have enjoyed a superb season and left-back Adam Glenny has been one of their standout stars. The 22-year-old has played virtually every minute of the Swifts' 27 league matches and impressed in both defence and attack, scoring three times. Photo: Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press
4. Crusaders - Jarlath O'Rourke
No defender has provided more Premiership assists this season (three) than Crusaders star Jarlath O'Rourke while he is also third on the list for most key passes made by defenders, behind only Danny Amos and Steven McCullough. He will continue to be a key player for Declan Caddell as they chase European football. Photo: Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press