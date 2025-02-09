RANKED: Who is the 'most valuable player' at each Irish League Premiership club?

1 . Linfield - Joel Cooper

Linfield's Joel Cooper has enjoyed a tremendous season which has helped put the Blues in pole position to reclaim the Gibson Cup. Cooper has scored 16 league goals and provided nine assists so far. He hasn't let the speculation over his future impact his game either - he has scored six times in as many league matches since news of a move to Coleraine broke, picking up January's Player of the Month award. Photo: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press