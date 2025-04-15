Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Darren Murphy is drawing on past links to some of Irish League football’s great entertainers to plot a future path for relegated Loughgall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Murphy’s second game as boss of the Villagers, following a recent appointment off the departure of Dean Smith, finished in a 3-1 loss to Portadown on Saturday.

That result cemented Loughgall’s relegation to the Championship following two seasons at the top table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Teelan, Josh Ukek and Ben Wylie grabbed the home goals, with the latter also sent off, as Ryan Waide scored a Loughgall consolation.

Loughgall boss Darren Murphy at Shamrock Park following Saturday's defeat. (Photo by National World)

Murphy will now kick off contract talks to prepare for the response to relegation but highlighted second-half signs against Portadown as the way forward on the pitch.

"At the end of the first half we started to find our way a wee bit so at half-time I said they've got to believe in me,” said Murphy. "I want them to play and in the second half they did try.

"Not every coach or manager will do things the same way and it's maybe taking some players longer to trust me in terms of how I want them to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want them to be brave to take the ball...something some maybe fear if they then give it away.

"I'm never going to criticise any of my players if they take someone on in the final third.

"I've come up in an Irish League era with McBride, McCoy and Ferguson (Glenavon's Stephen McBride, Ray McCoy and Glenn Ferguson), an era of Joey Cunningham (Portadown winger)...I've played with people who want to get you up off your seat.

"I want people to go get the ball and be direct...I say to them 'run forward, look forward, play forward, think forward'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's a nervousness in some players but it'll take time and some have responded to it.

"Our front three (Benji Magee, Ryan Waide and Kirk McLaughlin) were magnificent at times today...playing with that licence to go and play.

"Don't play with fear, play with freedom."

Murphy featured across two games for Loughgall on loan during the early stages of what proved a decorated Irish League playing career then served as the club’s youth development officer under the Irish Football Association.

As a result, he has experience of the people and pride connected to Loughgall outside of the past fortnight as boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You dust yourself down and now it's about reassessing, seeing where you are, where we want to be and what we need to do,” said Murphy. "Loughgall is a football club built on small numbers...that's supporters, committee members, volunteers - but people who are loyal and work extremely hard and have done for numerous years.

"All I've asked the players is that our last two games are at Lakeview Park, if they give me the three Es in effort, energy and enthusiasm then I'll be happy...what you want to give those people around the club is a wee bit of hope for next season.